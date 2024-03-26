Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan will be in attendance Tuesday as his son, Josh Doan, makes his NHL debut for the franchise.

Shane, who currently serves as a special advisor to the general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has flown to Arizona for their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"We’re allowing him to go for one period, but he has to be back," Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving joked to the Toronto Sun's Lance Hornby.

The Coyotes recalled Josh on Monday from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, who he has posted 26 goals and 46 points with in 62 games this season.

The 22-year-old was selected 37th overall by the Coyotes in the 2021 draft.

Shane spent 21 seasons with the Coyotes sporting No. 19. Josh will wear No. 91 for the franchise.