Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll "is not anywhere close to game action," head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday.

Keefe said the team is looking for Woll to return to full practices in mid-February, with a determination being made on his playing status from there.

The 25-year-old Woll has not played since Dec. 7 when he suffered a high ankle sprain late in a win over the Ottawa Senators in the nation's capital.

Keefe said on Jan. 24 he was hoping Woll would be ready to practise with the team following the All-Star break.

Over 15 games this season, Woll posted a 8-5-1 record alongside a 2.80 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Selected by the Leafs in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll had just 11 games of NHL experience entering the 2023-24 season, but became the Leafs' No. 1 goalie with the struggles of Ilya Samsonov.

Samsonov, who has won his past three starts, will start Monday's game against the New York Islanders.