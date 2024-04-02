Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly will be available to make his return to the team on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The wait for Mitch Marner's return, though, is expected to continue until at least Saturday when Toronto plays the Montreal Canadiens, head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Sheldon Keefe says Morgan Rielly is available to return for the Leafs against Tampa on Wednesday.



Mitch Marner likely won’t be available until Saturday in Montreal. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) April 2, 2024

Rielly, 30, has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. The 6-foot-1 defenceman has seven goals and 51 points in 65 games this season.

Marner, who was moved to long-term injured reserve retroactive to March 7 over the weekend, has missed 11 games with a high-ankle sprain. He returned to practice last week and skated again Tuesday as he continues to close on a return.

The 26-year-old has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

The Maple Leafs have won three straight games and sit four points back of the Florida Panthers for second in the Atlantic Division with a game-in-hand and six points ahead of the Lightning, who are in a wild-card spot.