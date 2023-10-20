Toronto Maple Leafs new addition Tyler Bertuzzi has been playing at “less than 100 per cent" this season, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday.

Bertuzzi had one shot in just under 14 minutes of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 loss against the Florida Panthers, while linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner both logged more than 23 minutes of ice time.

Keefe said it's unclear whether Bertuzzi will miss time with the injury.

“Possibly. We will have to see," Keefe said. "This is something he is dealing with, [but] it is not too severe. But even on the bench, he is trying to stay loose and get ready for his next shift.

"That is not a good sign to me.”

The 28-year-old winger has one goal in four games with the Maple Leafs. He joined the team in July on a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

Bertuzzi split the 2022-23 season between the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins and posted eight goals and 22 assists in 50 games between the two teams.

He has 93 goals and 126 assists in 330 career games.