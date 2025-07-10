The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenceman Henry Thrun, it was announced Thursday.

Reaves, 38, appeared in 35 games for Toronto during the regular season, recording two assists. He was entering the final season of a three-year, $4.05 million deal that carries a $1.35 million cap hit. He originally signed with the Leafs in July of 2023 and is set to play for his seventh NHL team as he enters his 16th season.

The 24-year-old Thrun had two goals and 10 assists for 12 points in 60 games last season for the Sharks. He is entering the final year of a two-year, $2 million deal and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after next season.

He was selected in the fourth round (No. 101 overall) by the Sharks in the 2019 NHL Draft and has spent three seasons with the Sharks at the NHL level. In 119 regular season games, Thrun has five goals and 20 assists for 25 points.