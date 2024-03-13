Bobby McMann's breakout season has been rewarded by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team announced a two-year, $2.7 million extension for the centre on Wednesday.

In 40 games this season, the 27-year-old Wainwright, Alta. native has 10 goals and eight assists. His production took off mid-way through last month when he scored a hat trick against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 13, starting a stretch of seven goals in five games.

Winger was supposed to be a healthy scratch on Feb. 13, but played because an illness hit the room & Tavares couldn't dress ... scored a hat trick & hasn't really looked back since — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 13, 2024

An undrafted free agent out of Colgate, McMann has 29 points in 50 career NHL games over two seasons.