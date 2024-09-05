The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenceman Marshall Rifai to a two-year, $1.55 million contract extension on Thursday.

The deal will kick in for the 2025-26 season as the 26-year-old was previously scheduled for unrestricted free agency next summer. The extension carries a cap hit of $775,000.

Rifai appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs last season as he made his NHL debut. He went without a point with the Maple Leafs, but posted two goals and 19 points in 57 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed with the Maple Leafs in 2022 after spending three seasons playing for Harvard University. He was undrafted in the NHL.