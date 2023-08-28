The Toronto Maple Leafs added some depth to their blueline on Monday, signing free agent defenceman Simon Benoit to a one-year contract worth $775,000.

The undrafted 24-year-old from Laval, Que., scored three goals and seven assists over 78 games with Anaheim Ducks last season. Benoit also had a plus-minus rating of -29 in 2022-23.

Over 137 career games with the Ducks, Benoit has tallied four goals and 11 assists.

Busy Summer for Maple Leafs

The summer months have been busy for the Maple Leafs as they continue to search for their first Stanley Cup title since 1967.

It all started shortly after their second-round playoff elimination by the Florida Panthers when Kyle Dubas departed the franchise in a somewhat messy and controversial breakup.

Brad Treliving was named general manager on May 31 and quickly got to work, selecting London Knights winger Easton Cowan with the 28th overall pick at the NHL Draft.

Ahead of free agency, Treliving retained veteran centre David Kampf (on a four-year, $9.6 million contract) and right winger Pontus Holmberg (two-year, $1.6 million) before signing tough guy Ryan Reaves (three-year, $4.05 million) as well as defencemen William Lagesson (one-year, $775,000) and veteran John Klingberg (one-year, $4.15 million) on July 1.

The Maple Leafs made a couple splashes the next day as well, adding some offensive firepower in the form of wingers Tyler Bertuzzi (one-year, $5.5 million) and Max Domi (one-year, $3 million).

The Maple Leafs lost Luke Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly, Michael Bunting, Alex Kerfoot, Justin Holl, Erik Kallgren and Noel Acciari in free agency.

Treliving later signed forward Dylan Gambrell and Nick Abruzzese as well as veteran goalie Martin Jones to short-term deals.

Ilya Samsonov will return as the Leafs' No. 1 goalie in 2023-24 after the restricted free agent was awarded a one-year, $3.55 million contract via arbitration in late July.

Of course, the biggest news of the summer came last week when the Maple Leafs locked up superstar Auston Matthews to a four-year, $53 million deal, featuring an average annual value of $13.25 million.

The 25-year-old Matthews still has a season left on his current deal, keeping him with the Maple Leafs through at least the 2027-28 NHL season.

Forward William Nylander has one year left on his contract, but has yet to sign an extension.