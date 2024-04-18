The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenceman Cade Webber to a two-year, entry-level deal, the team announced Thursday.

Webber, 23, was acquired by the Leafs in March in a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

A native of Weston, MA, Webber spent the past four seasons at Boston. He appeared in 38 games this season, notching six assists. Webber was named Hockey East's Best Defensive Defenceman for 2023-24

In 123 games over four years with the Terries, Webber scored a goal and 15 assists.

He was originally taken with the 99th overall selection of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of Rivers Academy High School.