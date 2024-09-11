The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that the team has signed defenceman Jani Hakanpää to a one-year contract worth $1.47 million.

Hakanpää, 32, recorded two goals and 12 points in 64 games with the Dallas Stars last season. In 288 career NHL regular season games, the Kirkkonummi, Finland native has registered 45 points and 173 penalty minutes split between Anaheim, Carolina and Dallas while adding four points in 33 career playoff games.

The 6’7, 225-pound defenceman was selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.