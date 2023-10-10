The Toronto Maple Leafs officially signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year, $775,000 contract, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

The 25-year-old was signed to a professional tryout ahead of training camp and skated on the fourth line during Tuesday’s practice.

Noah Gregor officially signs a one-year deal with the #leafs worth $775,000.



A nice reward for a strong training camp. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 10, 2023

The Beaumont, Alberta, native played 57 games with the San Jose Sharks last season, scoring a career high 10 goals and adding seven assists. He has spent his entire career in San Jose, registering 26 goals and 25 assists in 178 games.

He was originally selected by the Sharks in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.