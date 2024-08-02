The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Ben Danford to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

Danford, 18, was drafted 31st overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Draft in June.

The 6-foot-1 right-shot defenceman played last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals, recording a goal and 33 points in 64 games and helped the team to an OHL Championship Series appearance.

In two seasons with the Generals, Danford has five goals and 54 points in 127 career OHL games.

The Madoc, Ont., native also represented Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, appearing in five games en route to a gold medal.