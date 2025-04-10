The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of Blake Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal for 20-year-old defenceman begins with the 2025-2026 season.

A native of Oshawa, Ont., Smith just completed his fourth Ontario Hockey League season.

Smith appeared in 64 games for the Flint Firebirds, scoring 10 goals and adding 22 assists. He also appeared in five postseason games.

It was his third season with the Firebirds after a trade from his hometown Oshawa Generals.