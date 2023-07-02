The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, $3-million contract, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported on Sunday.

Max Domi is joining the #leafs on a one-year deal worth $3M. @NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 3, 2023

Domi, 28, finished the 2022-23 campaign with the Dallas Stars after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks, along with goaltender Dylan Wells, in exchange for Anton Khudobin and a draft pick on March 2.

The 5-foot-10 forward recorded 20 goals and 56 points in 80 games split between the Blackhawks and Stars last season.

He added three goals and 13 points in 19 playoff games before the Stars were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in six games during the Western Conference Final.

Domi is coming off a one-year, $3 million deal he signed with the Blackhawks in July of 2022.

Drafted 12th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2013 draft, Domi has 121 goals and 370 points in 581 career games split between the Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Blackhawks, and Stars.

The Winnipeg native represented Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship in Toronto and Montreal where he recorded five goals and 10 points in seven games. He led Canada to a gold medal and was named the tournament’s top forward.

He also helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2016 IIHF World Championship in Russia, recording a goal in 10 games.