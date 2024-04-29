Nikita Grebyonkin is headed to North America.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed the 20-year-old winger to a three-year, entry-level deal.

The deal takes effect immediately.

Grebyonkin was originally taken with the 135th overall selection of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft out of Metallurg Magnitogorsk's junior team.

He appeared in 67 games for the senior Kontinental Hockey League team this past season, scoring 19 goals and adding 22 assists.

Grebyonkin added three more goals and three assists in 23 postseason contests.