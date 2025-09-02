The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year contract extension.

The deal is a two-way contract for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons, followed by a one-way contract in 2027-28, carrying an average annual value of $841,667.

Hildeby started six games with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25, posting a 3-3-0 record with a 3.33 goals-against average and an .878 save percentage.

The 24-year-old played in 30 regular season games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) during the 2024-25 season, posting a 16-9-4 record with a 2.55 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Maple Leafs selected the 6-foot-7 netminder in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.