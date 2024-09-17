The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a professional tryout agreement on Tuesday.

Gillies, 30, last played during the 2022-23 season. He appeared in three games for the Columbus Blue Jackets, going 1-1-0 with an .864 save percentage and 4.57 goals-against average. In the AHL, he skated in 15 games with the Tucson Roadrunners with an 8-2-0 record, .878 save percentage and 3.70 GAA.

Drafted in the third round (66th overall) by the Calgary Flames in 2012, Gillies backstopped Providence College to an NCAA championship in 2015 and was named the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player. He made his NHL debut on April 6, 2017 against the Los Angeles Kings, stopping 27 shots for a 4-1 victory.

Internationally, he won gold with the United States at the 2013 World Juniors.

The Concord, New Hampshire native has appeared in 35 career NHL games split between the Flames, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils and Blue Jackets.