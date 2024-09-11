The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Max Pacioretty to a professional tryout on Wednesday.

Pacioretty's agent Allan Walsh added on 'X' that the veteran forward will sign a contract with the team before the start of the season.

Pacioretty, 35, appeared in 47 games with the Washington Capitals last season, recording four goals and 23 points. He added an assist in four playoff games before the Capitals were swept in the first round by the New York Rangers.

The 6-foot-2 winger returned to NHL action this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon for the second time in January of 2023 while a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pacioretty only played five games with the Hurricanes in January of 2023 before he returned to the ice in January of 2024 with the Capitals.

He is coming off a one-year, $2 million deal he signed with the Capitals in July of 2023.

Pacioretty was drafted 22nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2007 and has 330 goals and 668 points in 902 career games split between the Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Hurricanes, and Capitals.