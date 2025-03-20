The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed NCAA free agent defenceman John Prokop to a one-year contract beginning in the 2025-26 season on Thursday.

He will join the AHL's Toronto Marlies for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on an amateur contract.

The 23-year-old had eight goals and 27 points in 36 games this season as a junior with Union College.

The Wausau, Wisc., native appeared in 107 career NCAA games, scoring 20 goals with 85 points. In 2023-24, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound defenceman was named to the NCAA (ECAC) First All-Star Team.