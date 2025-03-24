TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs signed 21-year-old centre Luke Haymes on Monday to a two-year contract that begins in the 2025-26 season.

The 6-foot-1 Ottawa native will join the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on an amateur tryout.

Haymes recorded 12 goals and six assists in 22 games with Dartmouth College (NCAA) during an injury-shortened season. He has skated in 83 career NCAA games with Dartmouth, registering 41 goals and 29 assists.

The 203-pound Haymes was named to the 2023-24 NCAA All-Ivy League First Team and the NCAA (ECAC) First All-Star Team, while being selected as a New England All-Star that season.

He was also named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Honourable Mention Team in 2022-23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.