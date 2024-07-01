Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has signed a four-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs with an AAV of $3.5 million per year, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The deal includes a 16 team no-trade clause.

Ekman-Larsson, 32, recorded nine goals and 32 points in 80 games with the Florida Panthers last season.

He added two goals and six points in 24 playoff games as the Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman is coming off a one-year, $2.35 million deal he signed with the Panthers in July of 2023.

Drafted sixth overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2009, Ekman-Larsson has 144 goals and 471 points in 982 career games split between the Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, and Panthers.

The Karlskrona, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, winning a silver medal. He also represented Sweden at five World Championships, taking home two gold medals in 2017 and 2018.

Ekman-Larsson represented Sweden at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, winning a bronze medal.

Maple Leafs sign Stolarz, keep Murray

The Maple Leafs have also signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a two-year deal with an AAV in the mid $2 million range, according to Dreger.

Stolarz, 30, had a .925 save percentage and 2.02 goals-against average in 27 appearances with the Panthers and helped them win the Stanley Cup alongside Ekman-Larsson.

Dreger notes that the Maple Leafs are re-signing Matt Murray to provide depth behind Joseph Woll and Stolarz.