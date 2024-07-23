The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed restricted free-agent forward Connor Dewar to a one-year, $1.18 million deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old had previously filed for arbitration this summer.

Dewar was acquired from the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline for prospect Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a draft pick.

The 5-foot-10 centre recorded 11 goals and 19 points in 74 games last season split between the Wild and Maple Leafs. He added an assist in six playoff games as the Maple Leafs fell to the Boston Bruins in seven games during the first round.

Dewar is coming off a two-year, $1.6 million deal he signed with the Wild in June of 2022.

Drafted 92nd overall by the Wild in 2018, Dewar has 19 goals and 43 points in 190 career games split between the Wild and Leafs.