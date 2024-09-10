The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed restricted free agent Nick Robertson to a one-year, $875,000 contract.

The move ends a stalemate between the two sides that has lasted since Robertson requested a trade from the team on June 30. The 22-year-old winger will once again be scheduled for restricted free agency next summer.

Robertson posted 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games with the Maple Leafs last season, but expressed frustration as the team took advantage of his waiver eligibility to make other roster moves. Robertson dressed in six of the team's seven playoff games this spring, failing to record a point against the Boston Bruins.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving explored the market while staying in touch with Robertson this off-season. He notes there's an opportunity for a bigger role at left wing for Robertson, who will get a fresh start under new Leafs coach Craig Berube.

Treliving stated publicly earlier this summer he was not looking to move Robertson, despite his trade request.

"I have certainly known that there was some frustration with Nick, but we look at Nick as an excellent player," Treliving said. "There is great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us.

"I am not going to get into any speculation or public back-and-forth. We will just leave it at that and continue to move forward."

Selected 53rd overall in the 2019 draft, the Pasadena, Calif., native has appeared in 87 games for the Maple Leafs across parts of four seasons, scoring 17 goals and 34 points.

Pacioretty and Hakanpaa up next?

With Robertson signed and the Leafs no longer vulnerable to an offer sheet, Dreger reports he expects veterans Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa to be next in line as Maple Leafs adds.

The Maple Leafs have been rumoured to have interest in the 35-year-old Pacioretty, who remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, while the team had reportedly reached a deal with Hakanpaa on July 1, but it was never made official.

Pacioretty appeared in 47 games with the Washington Capitals last season, recording four goals and 23 points. He added an assist in four playoff games before the Capitals were swept in the first round by the New York Rangers.

The 6-foot-2 winger returned to NHL action in January after tearing his right Achilles tendon for the second time in January of 2023 while a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. He is coming off a one-year, $2 million deal he signed with the Capitals last summer.

Selected 22nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2007, Pacioretty has 330 goals and 668 points in 902 career games split between the Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Hurricanes, and Capitals.

Dreger reported on July 1 that Hakanpaa and the Leafs had agreed on a two-year, $3 million deal. But just days later, Postmedia’s Steve Simmons reported serious concerns had emerged about Hakanpaa’s injured knee stretching back to the end of last season while he was with the Dallas Stars.

The 32-year-old Hakanpaa had two goals and 10 assists in 64 games with the Stars last season prior to the injury, averaging 18:38 of ice time. Stars general manager Jim Nill confirmed after the season that Hakanpaa had an arthroscopic procedure on his knee, but was not expected to require any additional surgeries.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft by the St. Louis Blues, the Finnish blueliner didn't make his NHL debut until the 2019-20 season with the Anaheim Ducks. He has 15 goals and 45 points in 288 career games with the Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes and Stars.