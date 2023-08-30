The Toronto Maple Leafs signed head coach Sheldon Keefe to a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday, general manager Brad Treliving announced.

Keefe, who Treliving confirmed in June would return as head coach, was entering the final year of his contract.

“Since I’ve joined the Maple Leafs, I’ve been very impressed with Sheldon,” said Treliving. “He has shown great leadership skills with his staff and our players, and has a clear vision for this team and where it needs to get to. Sheldon has established himself as one of the top coaches in the league and I look forward to working alongside him as we head into the upcoming season.”

🖊 We’ve signed Head Coach Sheldon Keefe to a multi-year contract extension. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 30, 2023

The 42-year-old just completed his fourth season behind the Leafs bench, guiding the team to a 50-21-11 record. Toronto won its first playoff series since 2004, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games, before falling to the Florida Panthers in five games in the second round.

Keefe, who has guided the Maple Leafs to the playoffs in each of his four seasons, has a 166-71-30 record with the team. His 166 wins are sixth-most in club history.

In his first three playoffs, the Leafs were 0-6 in potential series-winning games, blowing a 3-1 lead to the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 and a 3-2 lead against the Lightning in 2022.

“Coaching this team has been a great privilege, and I'm truly excited at the opportunity to continue building towards our ultimate goal,” Keefe said. “I’m thankful for the support from MLSE and its ownership along with Brendan Shanahan and Brad Treliving, who I've really enjoyed getting to know and work with this off-season. We have so many great players and people within our organization that I'm grateful to work with, and together our commitment to team success remains steadfast.”

Keefe was promoted to the role of head coach from the AHL's Toronto Marlies in 2019 under then-general manager Kyle Dubas. Keefe has been tied to Dubas throughout his career, serving as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Soo Greyhounds under Dubas before following him to the Leafs organization with the Marlies.

​The Maple Leafs parted ways with Dubas in May, with team president Brendan Shanahan stating the team had been interested in bringing him back before talks fell through that same week.

More details to follow.