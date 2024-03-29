The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Simon Benoit to a three-year, $4.05 million contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

The contract has an average annual value of $1.35 million.

Benoit, 25, has a goal and four assists in 54 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He has averaged 16 minutes, 55 seconds of ice time this season.

This is his first season with the Maple Leafs after spending the first three years of his career with the Anaheim Ducks.

In 191 career NHL games, the Laval, Que. native has five goals and 20 points.