PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Matthew Knies tallied the go-ahead goal with 6:39 remaining to help the Maple Leafs sweep a home-and-home set with Philadelphia. Toronto defeated the Flyers 3-2 in overtime on home ice on Sunday.

Leafs goalie Joseph Woll made 30 saves.

Travis Konecny scored both Philadelphia goals.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: At age 34, Tavares is not showing signs of slowing down. He reached the 20-goal plateau for the 15th time in his 16 seasons.

Flyers: Philadelphia dropped to 8-10-1 on home ice, where the Flyers traditionally have been one of the tougher teams on opponents in the league.

KEY MOMENT

The game was physical from the opening whistle after the Leafs’ Max Domi was fined $5,000 for elbowing Philadelphia’s Garnet Hathaway in the third period on Sunday. The Flyers wasted no time responding as Joel Farabee squared off with Connor Dewar just 4:47 into the game, with both trading big blows in the draw.

KEY STAT

2 — With Flyers goalie Sam Ersson (lower body) sidelined for the third straight game, Ivan Fedotov made consecutive starts for the first time since mid-November as Philadelphia continues to try to find answers between the pipes. He made 14 saves.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Flyers: Host the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

