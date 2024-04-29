Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews did not participate in the team's practice Monday as he continues to be sidelined by an illness.

Matthews was pulled from Toronto's 3-1 loss in Game 4 on Saturday due to a illness, which head coach Sheldon Keefe said has "lingered." His status for Tuesday's Game 5 in Boston remains unknown as the Maple Leafs face elimination down 3-1 in the series.

With Matthews absent, Max Domi moved to centre as Mitch Marner skated on the top line along with Tyler Bertuzzi. John Tavares centred the second line with Matthew Knies and William Nylander. Nick Robertson, Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok were reunited on the third line, while Connor Dewar rejoined the fourth line with David Kampf and Ryan Reaves after being scratched in Game 4.

Max Domi filled Matthews' spot on the team's top power play unit Monday, which got to work ahead of the main session.

"Not one of those run-of-the-mill, everyday type of illnesses that sort of come and go," Keefe said Sunday of what Matthews is dealing with. "This one has lingered and the effects have lingered and gotten worse when he's getting on the ice and asserting himself.

"We've just got to manage that and give him the time that he needs. We're hopeful that it'll turn."

Matthews has a goal and three points in the playoffs after scoring 69 goals to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in the regular season.

