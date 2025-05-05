William Nylander scored a pair of goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs outlasted the Florida Panthers 5-4 in Game 1 of their second-round series on Monday.

Nylander opened the scoring 33 seconds into the opening frame and then another goal six-and-a-half minutes later to add to Toronto's lead.

The goals were Nylander's fourth and fifth goals of the playoffs after recording three goals and nine points in their first round series with the Ottawa Senators.

The Maple Leafs also received goals from Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev and Matthew Knies.

Anthony Stolarz started the game for the Maple Leafs, allowing a goal on nine shots. The 6-foot-6 netminder took a shot to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett halfway through the period but continued in the net for more than 10 minutes of real time before the Maple Leafs put in Joseph Woll in relief.

Woll stopped 17 of 20 shots to preserve the victory.

Toronto struggled on the man advantage, going 0-for-5 in Game 1 while the Panthers went 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Panthers received goals from Seth Jones, Eetu Luostarinen, Uvis Balinskis, and Bennett while Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves in the loss.

Game 2 is set to take place on Wednesday night from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

More to come.