Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday’s game against the Boston Bruins and is expected to miss “significant time,” according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe says it looks like Timothy Liljegren will miss significant time @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 3, 2023

Liljegren exited the game late in the first period after falling into the boards while being tripped by Bruins forward Brad Marchand.

Marchand was not penalized on the play.

The 24-year-old was helped straight into the locker room and did not return to the contest at TD Garden.

Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (lower body) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 3, 2023

Liljegren played 4:49 and registered one hit before his night ended prematurely.

The Kristianstad, Sweden native has one assist in 10 games this season for the Maple Leafs.