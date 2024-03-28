Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren is going to miss some time with an upper-body injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced after Thursday’s game.

Liljegren was ruled out ahead of the Leafs’ 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

The 24-year-old played 22:28 in Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils and was credited with five hits and a shot on goal.

He has appeared in 52 games this season and has three goals and 20 assists with a plus-7 rating.

The Kristianstad, Sweden native was selected 17th overall in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Leafs.