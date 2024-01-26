The Toronto Maple Leafs will be placing forward Bobby McMann on injured reserve, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday.

The moves comes as Toronto needed to make with Tyler Bertuzzi returning from a brief leave with his wife expecting.

Keefe said the team is awaiting an update on forward Calle Jarnkrok, who departed Friday's practice after taking a shot to his hand.

Per Keefe, McMann will be going on IR with a lingering, undisclosed injury. #Leafs are awaiting word on Jarnkrok, who took a shot off his hand in practice and departed early. — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) January 26, 2024

Jarnkrok was visibly upset after the incident, slamming his glove into the ground as he walked towards the dressing room.

The 32-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 46 games this season and was practicing on the team's third line.

McMann has two goals and seven points in 22 games with the Maple Leafs this season. The 27-year-old winger had one assist in 10 games with the team last season.

Undrafted, McMann rose from the ECHL to the AHL before making his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23 after playing collegiately at Colgate University from 2016-2020.

He is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer and carries a cap hit of $762,500 this season.