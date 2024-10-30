The Toronto Maple Leafs have dealt defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenceman Matt Benning, a third-round draft pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Sharks currently have two third-round picks in 2025, belonging to the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche and the Leafs will get the earlier of the two picks in this transaction.

The 2026 sixth-round pick will be the selection originally belonging to the Sharks.

Liljegren appeared in one game this season for Toronto and did not record a point in 13:55 of ice time.

The 25-year-old played in 55 games last year and posted three goals and 20 assists with a plus-3 rating.

The Maple Leafs selected Liljegren 17th overall in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Benning skated in seven games this season for the Sharks and did not record a point with a minus-5 rating.

The 30-year-old has also played with the Nashville Predators and Oilers over the course of his 464-game NHL career.