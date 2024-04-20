The Toronto Maple Leafs trail the Boston Bruins 4-0 after two periods in the opening game of their first-round series.

John Beecher opened the scoring just over two minutes into the opening frame.

Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of goals in the second period and Brandon Carlo also found the net to extend the lead.

William Nylander was not in the lineup for the Leafs due to an undisclosed injury.

Toronto has outshot Boston 25-19 so far.

Boston won all four matchups with the Leafs during the regular season.