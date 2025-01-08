Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new Indigenous-inspired logo

The Toronto Maple Leafs unveiled a new, Indigenous-inspired logo on Thursday to honour the meaningful impacts of Indigenous peoples in the community.

The logo was redesigned in partnership with Jennifer Taback of Design de Plume. Taback is an Anishinaabe-kwe artist and visual storyteller from Shawanaga First Nation who utilized her own personal life experiences and community inspiration for her reimagination of the iconic Toronto Maple Leaf.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to reimagine such a well-known logo and share my interpretation with both my community and the Maple Leafs’ community,” she said in a statement. “As an Anishinaabe-kwe from Shawanaga First Nation, I’m passionate about showcasing our cultural and visual storytelling through design and art.

"Our artistic style emphasizes line work and the iconography of meaningful symbols, and it was fascinating to blend both traditional and Western elements.”

The logo’s design is a collection of symbols that reflect Tabak’s experiences, community and meaningful stories as an urban Indigenous person. The shades of blue represent the waters of Georgian Bay and the essential role that water plays in everyone’s lives. Other notable elements include the beaded Maple Leaf as well as the o’demiin (strawberries) beneath it, embodying the teachings of love and the importance of a strong heart. The artist also included two medicines, sweetgrass, cedar along with a dreamcatcher honouring her parents, who have always encouraged her to follow her own path. At the center of the logo is a turtle, representing Turtle Island, the land we all share.

The Maple Leafs will host their annual Indigenous Celebration Game on Saturday, January 11 when they take on the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena.