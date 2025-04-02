The Toronto Maple Leafs did not get the help the team needed to clinch a playoff spot while off Tuesday, but can take matters into their own hands Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs will punch their ticket to the postseason for a ninth straight year with a point against the Florida Panthers on home ice.

Toronto would have clinched with a Montreal Canadiens loss to the Panthers on Tuesday or a Columbus Blue Jackets loss against the Nashville Predators. Montreal's 3-2 win over the Panthers in overtime could work in the Maple Leafs favour, though.

The Maple Leafs continue to battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, sitting one point ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning and two points ahead of the Panthers after their loss on Tuesday. All three teams have played 74 games.

First-year Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube is closing on seeing the team win the Atlantic Division for the first time since realignment. He will face more demons to exorcise in the playoffs, where Toronto has exited the first round in seven of the past eight years. The Maple Leafs reached the second round in the 2023 playoffs before falling to the Panthers in five games.

The Maple Leafs finished atop the All-Canadian North Division in the shortened 2020-21 season before falling to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round.

The Carolina Hurricanes can clinch a seventh straight postseason berth with one point against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.