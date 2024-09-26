Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander exited Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens after falling and hitting his head into Christian Dvorak's leg.

The team announced that he will not return to the game for precautionary reasons.

Nylander was back-checking on the play when teammate Nick Robertson attempted to give him a boost into the zone, which knocked him off balance.

The 28-year-old remained down initially before leaving the ice under his own power and heading straight to the dressing room.

Nylander played 4:08 of the opening period before suffering the injury.

He appeared in all 82 games last season for the Leafs and posted 40 goals and 58 assists with a plus-1 rating.