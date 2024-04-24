Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will not return to the lineup on Wednesday as he has been ruled out for Game 3 of the team’s first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

Nylander participated in the Leafs’ morning skate prior to Wednesday’s game and even took reps beside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg on the third line, however he also stayed out late at practice with the projected healthy scratches.

After the skate, head coach Sheldon Keefe left the possibility that Nylander could return to the lineup up in the air.

"There is a chance," Keefe said. "It depends on how he responds. We'll take it from there."

The 27-year-old has been absent for the first two games of the opening round series with an undisclosed injury after skating in all 82 regular season games.

Nylander posted 40 goals and 58 assists for the Leafs during the 2023-24 campaign.

The series between the Leafs and Bruins is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 in Toronto.

The Bruins took the opener 5-1 on Saturday in Boston, while the Leafs responded with a 3-2 road victory on Monday.