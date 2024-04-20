Forward William Nylander remains uncertain for Game 1 Saturday between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, reports TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

According to Dreger, it's believed Nylander felt something on Thursday's off day after their final game Wednesday. Dreger adds Nylander's ailment is likely a tweak and was not something he was playing with to close out the regular season.

Nylander was not on the ice during the Leafs' optional skate Saturday and did not skate either on Friday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe did not provide a reason for his absence and also would not confirm his availability for Game 1, reiterating he had nothing new on Nylander's status after Saturday's optional.

"Nylander and Bobby McMann both stayed off the ice today, but both are possibilities for tomorrow. That’s it," Keefe said. "[GM Brad Treliving’s] made it pretty clear there’s not going to be any daily injury updates or anything like that."

Nylander played 17:29 in Toronto's regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, tallying one assist. He played 17:15 the night before against the Florida Panthers.

The 27-year-old Swede finished with 40 goals for the second straight season, adding 58 assists for 98 points. Forward Calle Jarnkrok, who has been sidelined with a hand injury, took Nylander's spot on a line with Pontus Holmberg on Friday and Nick Robertson and also filled his spot on the first power-play line.

Meanwhile, McMann was also missing from the skate as he continues to battle a lower-body injury. He did not appear in Toronto's final two regular-season games, finishing 2023-24 with 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points in 56 appearances.

Forward Max Domi also missed the final two games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. He was back at Leafs' skate Friday on the top line with Tyler Bertuzzi and Auston Matthews. Domi had nine goals and 38 assists this past season in 80 games.

Domi declared himself ready to play in Game 1 after Friday's skate.