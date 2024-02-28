SCOREBOARD

Trade Bait: Top-ranked Hanifin, Tanev await trade news

Published

A flood of trades unleashed itself on the National Hockey League leading up to last year’s Deadline Day.

There were an unprecedented 37 deals in the six days before March 3, 2023.

When will the dam burst this year? This year’s March 8 deadline is nine days away.

No. 1 Noah Hanifin and No. 2 Chris Tanev, a pair of Calgary blueliners, remain atop the TSN Trade Bait list, awaiting changes of team colours.

Filling out the first five are No. 3 Pittsburgh left winger Jake Guentzel, (currently sidelined with an upper-body injury), No. 4 Anaheim centre Adam Henrique and No. 5 Edmonton’s 2024 first-round draft pick.

Rounding out the top 10 are No. 6 Philadelphia right defenceman Sean Walker, No. 7 Ottawa right winger Vladimir Tarasenko, No. 8 Anaheim left winger Frank Vatrano, No. 9 Arizona right defenceman Matt Dumba and No. 10 Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom

So far, no team has sat out players to protect its trade interests, unlike last year when Arizona scratched Jakob Chychrun eight games before his trade to Ottawa.

 

Trade Bait - February 28

 
No. Player Pos Age GP G P CAP HIT 2024-25
1 Noah Hanifin, Cgy LD 27 59 11 34 $4.95M UFA
2 Chris Tanev, Cgy RD 34 56 1 14 $4.5M UFA
3 Jake Guentzel, Pit LW 29 50 22 52 $6M UFA
4 Adam Henrique, Ana C 34 57 16 38 $5.825M UFA
5 Edmonton 2024 1st              
6 Sean Walker, Phi RD 29 60 6 22 $2.65M UFA
7 Vladimir Tarasenko, Ott RW 32 55 15 38 $5M UFA
8 Frank Vatrano, Ana LW 29 58 26 45 $3.65M  UFA
9 Matt Dumba, Ari RD 29 54 4 9 $3.9M UFA
10 Jacob Markstrom, Cgy G 34 37 2.56 .914 $6M 2 Years
                 
11 Pavel Buchnevich, StL LW 28 56 23 47 $5.8M 1 Year
12 Tyler Toffoli, NJ LW 31 58 25 42 $4.25M UFA
13 Jake Allen, Mtl G 33 19 3.68 .892 $3.85M 1 Year
14 Dallas 2024 1st              
15 Ilya Lyubushkin, Ana RD 29 55 0 4 $2.75M UFA
16 Jordan Eberle, Sea RW 33 54 14 35 $5.5M UFA
17 Nic Dowd, Wsh C 33 45 8 16 $1.3M 1 Year
18 Tampa Bay 2026 1st              
19 Jack Roslovic, CBJ C 27 34 4 17 $4M UFA
20 Kaapo Kahkonen, SJ G 27 28 3.63 .901 $2.75M UFA
                 
21 Alexandre Carrier, Nsh RD 27 55 4 17 $2.5M UFA
22 Scott Laughton, Phi C 29 60 9 30 $3M 2 Years
23 Joel Edmundson, Wsh LD 30 42 1 5 $1.75M UFA
24 Anthony Duclair, SJ RW 28 52 11 19 $3M UFA
25 Nick Seeler, Phi LD 30 60 1 11 $775K UFA
26 Alex Wennberg, Sea C 29 58 8 23 $4.5M UFA
27 Mikael Granlund, SJ C 31 44 7 32 $5M 1 Year
28 Colorado 2024 1st              
29 Jakob Chychrun, Ott LD 25 57 9 30 $4.6M 1 Year
30 Reilly Smith, Pit LW 32 50 10 25 $5M 1 Year
                 
31 Anthony Mantha, Wsh LW 29 54 18 32 $5.7M UFA
32 Warren Foegele, Edm LW 27 56 13 29 $2.75M UFA
33 Tyson Barrie, Nsh RD 32 35 1 12 $4.5M UFA
34 Erik Johnson, Buf D 35 50 3 3 $3.25M UFA
35 Brandon Duhaime, Min LW 26 59 4 7 $1.1M UFA
36 Andrew Peeke, CBJ RD 25 20 0 6 $2.75M 2 Years
37 Arthur Kaliyev, LA RW 22 44 6 14 $894K RFA
38 Dominik Kubalik, Ott LW 28 53 9 12 $2.5M UFA
39 Brett Kulak, Edm LD 30 56 2 9 $2.75M 2 Years
40 Jason Zucker, Ari RW 32 48 8 23 $5.3M UFA
                 
41 Sam Carrick, Ana C 32 58 8 11 $850K UFA
42 Tyler Johnson, Chi LW 33 44 12 18 $5M UFA
43 Adam Boqvist, CBJ RD 23 27 1 8 $2.6M 1 Year
44 Pat Maroon, Min LW 35 49 4 16 $800K UFA
45 Alexander Barabanov, SJ LW 29 36 3 10 $2.5M UFA
46 Tomas Tatar, Sea RW 33 54 7 20 $1.5M UFA
47 Vegas 2024 1st              
48 Max Pacioretty, Wsh LW 35 23 3 10 $2M UFA
49 David Savard, Mtl RD 33 37 4 13 $3.5M 1 Year
50 Juuse Saros, Nsh G 28 47 2.91 .905 $5M 1 Year
 

 