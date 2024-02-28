Trade Bait: Top-ranked Hanifin, Tanev await trade news

A flood of trades unleashed itself on the National Hockey League leading up to last year’s Deadline Day.

There were an unprecedented 37 deals in the six days before March 3, 2023.

When will the dam burst this year? This year’s March 8 deadline is nine days away.

No. 1 Noah Hanifin and No. 2 Chris Tanev, a pair of Calgary blueliners, remain atop the TSN Trade Bait list, awaiting changes of team colours.

Filling out the first five are No. 3 Pittsburgh left winger Jake Guentzel, (currently sidelined with an upper-body injury), No. 4 Anaheim centre Adam Henrique and No. 5 Edmonton’s 2024 first-round draft pick.

Rounding out the top 10 are No. 6 Philadelphia right defenceman Sean Walker, No. 7 Ottawa right winger Vladimir Tarasenko, No. 8 Anaheim left winger Frank Vatrano, No. 9 Arizona right defenceman Matt Dumba and No. 10 Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom

So far, no team has sat out players to protect its trade interests, unlike last year when Arizona scratched Jakob Chychrun eight games before his trade to Ottawa.