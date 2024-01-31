Scoreboard

Trade Bait: Canucks, Oilers' first-round picks on the list

There was an unprecedented run on first-round picks in the run-up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline.

An even dozen picks were dealt over a 32-day period beginning almost exactly one year ago.

Vancouver GM Patrik Allvin was on both ends of deals involving first rounders, getting one from the New York Islanders for Bo Horvat on Jan. 30 and trading it away to Detroit for Filip Hronek on March 1.

Why the history lesson?

Because the Canucks are back in the mix as one of the teams potentially willing to part with a first rounder some five-plus weeks from the 2024 trade deadline.

Vancouver’s 2024 first pick is newly listed at No. 11 on TSN’s latest Trade Bait Board. That’s six slots higher than Edmonton’s first rounder at No. 17, another new entry.

They are the only two teams currently listed with that asset on the table.

Precious few players on the trade market are expected to command first-round picks in return this year.

The most likely are Calgary centre Elias Lindholm, No. 1 on the Trade Bait Board, Calgary right defenceman Chris Tanev (No. 2), Montreal centre Sean Monahan (No. 3) and Pittsburgh left winger Jake Guentzel (No. 15), if he hits the open market.

It’s expected that it would take an added incentive – salary retention by Montreal – for Monahan to yield a first rounder.

The Canucks and Oilers are both in the market for top-six forwards.

Winnipeg, Colorado, Boston and the Rangers are among the teams seeking centres.

Toronto is at the top of the list of teams seeking a top-four defenceman (Tanev), but the Leafs are thought to be reluctant to part with a first rounder.

Ottawa is also keen on impending UFA Tanev. But the Senators may make more sense to the player himself as a summer signing because they are out of the playoff picture.

First rounders are not the only Vancouver and Edmonton assets on TSN’s Trade Bait Board. The others are Vancouver left winger Andrei Kuzmenko (No. 12), Edmonton left defenceman Philip Broberg (No. 18) and left winger Warren Foegele (No. 21).

Vancouver enters the all-star break first overall in NHL standings – tied in points with Boston (71), but ahead on the basis of more wins (33 to 31).

Edmonton, meanwhile, is one win away from matching an NHL-record tying 17th consecutive victory and two away from establishing a new mark

But triumphs in Las Vegas Feb, 6 and Anaheim Feb. 9 are not what the Oilers want defining their season.

Edmonton is seeking to become the first Canadian team since Montreal in 1993 to win the Stanley Cup.

Just like Vancouver, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Winnipeg is third overall in point percentage (.691) behind Vancouver and Boston (.724). Toronto moved up to 11th overall (.617) with back-to-back wins over Winnipeg before the all-star break.

 

Trade Bait - January 31

 
Player Pos Age GP G P CAP HIT 2024-25
1. Elias Lindholm, Cgy C 29 49 9 32 $4.85M UFA
2. Chris Tanev, Cgy RD 34 46 1 9 $4.5M UFA
3. Sean Monahan, Mtl C 29 49 13 35 $1.985M UFA
4. Sean Walker, Phi RD 29 50 5 17 $2.65M UFA
5. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ott RW 32 44 13 32 $5M UFA
6. Jake Allen, Mtl G 33 17 3.53 .901 $3.85M 1 Year
7. Anthony Duclair, SJ RW 28 45 8 16 $3M UFA
8. Adam Henrique, Ana C 33 48 15 32 $5.825M UFA
9. Andrei Kuzmenko, Van LW 27 43 8 21 $5.5M 1 Year
10. Jakob Chychrun, Ott LD 25 46 8 28 $4.6M 1 Year
11. Vancouver 1st Rounder              
12. Pat Maroon, Min LW 35 49 4 16 $800K UFA
13. Ilya Lyubushkin, Ana RD 29 46 0 4 $2.75M UFA
14. Tyson Barrie, Nsh RD 32 31 1 11 $4.5M UFA
15. Jake Guentzel, Pit LW 29 46 22 49 $6M UFA
16. Jack Roslovic, CBJ C 27 27 2 10 $4M UFA
17. Edmonton 1st Rounder              
18. Philip Broberg, Edm LD 22 10 0 0 $863K RFA
19. Noah Hanifin, Cgy LD 26 49 8 25 $4.95M UFA
20. Morgan Frost, Phi C 24 39 7 22 $2.1M 1 Year
21. Warren Foegele, Edm LW 27 45 10 26 $2.75M UFA
22. Nick Seeler, Phi LD 30 50 0 7 $775K UFA
23. Andrew Peeke, CBJ RD 25 20 0 6 $2.75M 2 Years
24. Dominik Kubalik, Ott LW 28 42 9 12 $2.5M UFA
25. Kaapo Kahkonen, SJ G 27 23 3.59 .901 $2.75M UFA
26. Anthony Mantha, Wsh LW 29 43 15 23 $5.7M UFA
27. Adam Boqvist, CBJ RD 23 20 0 7 $2.6M 1 Year
28. Tony DeAngelo, Car RD 28 21 2 9 $1.675M UFA
29. Arthur Kaliyev, LA RW 22 38 6 14 $894K RFA
30. Jacob Markstrom, Cgy G 33 29 2.60 .912 $6M 2 Years
31. Marc-Andre Fleury, Min G 39 23 2.95 .897 $3.5M UFA
32. Erik Brannstrom, Ott LD 24 40 2 11 $2M RFA
33. John Gibson, Ana G 30 31 3.09 .900 $6.4M 3 Years
34. Pavel Buchnevich, StL LW 28 47 17 39 $5.8M 1 Year
35. Kaapo Kakko, NYR RW 22 28 5 6 $2.1M RFA
36. Matt Dumba, Ari RD 29 44 2 5 $3.9M UFA
37. Trevor Zegras, Ana LW 22 20 4 7 $5.75M 2 Years
38. Victor Olofsson, Buf LW 28 33 4 12 $4.75M UFA
39. Jonathan Berggren, Det RW 23 9 2 5 $925K RFA
40. Nick Robertson, Tor LW 22 29 7 14 $797K RFA
 

 