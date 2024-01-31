There was an unprecedented run on first-round picks in the run-up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline.

An even dozen picks were dealt over a 32-day period beginning almost exactly one year ago.

Vancouver GM Patrik Allvin was on both ends of deals involving first rounders, getting one from the New York Islanders for Bo Horvat on Jan. 30 and trading it away to Detroit for Filip Hronek on March 1.

Why the history lesson?

Because the Canucks are back in the mix as one of the teams potentially willing to part with a first rounder some five-plus weeks from the 2024 trade deadline.

Vancouver’s 2024 first pick is newly listed at No. 11 on TSN’s latest Trade Bait Board. That’s six slots higher than Edmonton’s first rounder at No. 17, another new entry.

They are the only two teams currently listed with that asset on the table.

Precious few players on the trade market are expected to command first-round picks in return this year.

The most likely are Calgary centre Elias Lindholm, No. 1 on the Trade Bait Board, Calgary right defenceman Chris Tanev (No. 2), Montreal centre Sean Monahan (No. 3) and Pittsburgh left winger Jake Guentzel (No. 15), if he hits the open market.

It’s expected that it would take an added incentive – salary retention by Montreal – for Monahan to yield a first rounder.

The Canucks and Oilers are both in the market for top-six forwards.

Winnipeg, Colorado, Boston and the Rangers are among the teams seeking centres.

Toronto is at the top of the list of teams seeking a top-four defenceman (Tanev), but the Leafs are thought to be reluctant to part with a first rounder.

Ottawa is also keen on impending UFA Tanev. But the Senators may make more sense to the player himself as a summer signing because they are out of the playoff picture.

First rounders are not the only Vancouver and Edmonton assets on TSN’s Trade Bait Board. The others are Vancouver left winger Andrei Kuzmenko (No. 12), Edmonton left defenceman Philip Broberg (No. 18) and left winger Warren Foegele (No. 21).

Vancouver enters the all-star break first overall in NHL standings – tied in points with Boston (71), but ahead on the basis of more wins (33 to 31).

Edmonton, meanwhile, is one win away from matching an NHL-record tying 17th consecutive victory and two away from establishing a new mark

But triumphs in Las Vegas Feb, 6 and Anaheim Feb. 9 are not what the Oilers want defining their season.

Edmonton is seeking to become the first Canadian team since Montreal in 1993 to win the Stanley Cup.

Just like Vancouver, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Winnipeg is third overall in point percentage (.691) behind Vancouver and Boston (.724). Toronto moved up to 11th overall (.617) with back-to-back wins over Winnipeg before the all-star break.