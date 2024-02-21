SCOREBOARD

Trade Bait: Will Lightning strike for Noah Hanifin?

Published

Will Lightning strike for a fifth straight time?

Tampa Bay GM Julien BriseBois has traded a first-round pick – six in all – over four straight years, with none of those deals coming more than eight days out from the NHL Trade Deadline.

The hockey world is 17 days from March 8, the last day teams can trade players eligible for the 2024 playoffs.

Is it a question of when, not if, BriseBois will make a move to bolster his aging roster?

Even if he has already traded away his 2024 (for Brandon Hagel) and 2025 (for Tanner Jeannot) top picks, there’s always 2026.

Which brings us to the Calgary Flames and new TSN Trade Bait No. 1, Noah Hanifin, the left defenceman and impending UFA who is highly unlikely to re-sign with Calgary.

Tampa Bay is, according to TSN Insider Trading, one of many teams who would love to have Hanifin on its blueline.

The Lightning would meet one Hanifin preference and that is the belief he wants to sign his next contract with a U.S.-based team.

And not to connect dots that ought not be connected, but for Calgary, taking a first rounder three drafts down the road in 2026 could work out just fine, all things considered.

With No. 1 Hanifin, TSN Trade Bait No. 2 goalie Jacob Markstrom and No. 3 Chris Tanev all potentially yielding first-round picks – in addition to the one the Flames already have from Vancouver for Elias Lindholm – Calgary GM Craig Conroy would likely want to space out a potential bounty of first rounders.

This week’s TSN Trade Bait top 10 has no newcomers from last week’s list, but there has been movement. Hanifin moves up two spots from No. 3 to No. 1, while Markstrom and Tanev both drop one place.

The rest of the top 10 are No. 4 Pittsburgh left winger Jake Guentzel, sidelined with an upper-body injury until mid-March; No. 5 Anaheim centre Adam Henrique; No. 6 Edmonton’s 2024 first-round pick; No. 7 Philadelphia right defenceman Sean Walker; No. 8 Philadelphia centre Scott Laughton; No. 9 Ottawa right winger Vladimir Tarasenko; and No. 10 Nashville right defenceman Alexandre Carrier.

 

Trade Bait - February 21

 
No. Player Pos Age GP G P CAP HIT 2024-25
1 Noah Hanifin, Cgy LD 27 56 9 30 $4.95M UFA
2 Jacob Markstrom, Cgy G 34 35 2.60 .913 $6M 2 Years
3 Chris Tanev, Cgy RD 34 53 1 12 $4.5M UFA
4 Jake Guentzel, Pit LW 29 50 22 52 $6M UFA
5 Adam Henrique, Ana C 34 54 16 36 $5.825M UFA
6 Edmonton 2024 1st              
7 Sean Walker, Phi RD 29 56 5 20 $2.65M UFA
8 Scott Laughton, Phi C 29 56 7 25 $3M 2 Years
9 Vladimir Tarasenko, Ott RW 32 51 15 37 $5M UFA
10 Alexandre Carrier, Nsh RD 27 51 4 16 $2.5M UFA
                 
11 Pavel Buchnevich, StL LW 28 53 19 43 $5.8M 1 Year
12 Jake Allen, Mtl G 33 19 3.66 .894 $3.85M 1 Year
13 Jakob Chychrun, Ott LD 25 53 9 30 $4.6M 1 Year
14 Dallas 2024 1st              
15 Jordan Eberle, Sea RW 33 51 10 30 $5.5M UFA
16 Jack Roslovic, CBJ C 27 31 3 13 $4M UFA
17 Frank Vatrano, Ana LW 29 55 26 44 $3.65M  UFA
18 Tampa Bay 2026 1st              
19 Nick Seeler, Phi LD 30 56 1 10 $775K UFA
20 Anthony Duclair, SJ RW 28 50 11 19 $3M UFA
                 
21 Joel Edmundson, Wsh LD 30 38 1 4 $1.75M UFA
22 Alex Wennberg, Sea C 29 55 8 22 $4.5M UFA
23 Nic Dowd, Wsh C 33 45 8 16 $1.3M 1 Year
24 Matt Dumba, Ari RD 29 51 4 9 $3.9M UFA
25 Mikael Granlund, SJ C 31 42 6 31 $5M 1 Year
26 Colorado 2024 1st               
27 Marc-Andre Fleury, Min G 39 27 2.96 .897 $3.5M UFA
28 Ilya Lyubushkin, Ana RD 29 52 0 4 $2.75M UFA
29 Arthur Kaliyev, LA RW 22 40 6 14 $894K RFA
30 Anthony Mantha, Wsh LW 29 50 17 28 $5.7M UFA
                 
31 Warren Foegele, Edm LW 27 52 11 27 $2.75M UFA
32 Tyson Barrie, Nsh RD 32 35 1 12 $4.5M UFA
33 Erik Johnson, Buf D 35 47 3 3 $3.25M UFA
34 Andrew Peeke, CBJ RD 25 20 0 6 $2.75M 2 Years
35 Nick Robertson, Tor LW 22 36 8 17 $797K RFA
36 Dominik Kubalik, Ott LW 28 49 9 12 $2.5M UFA
37 Kaapo Kahkonen, SJ G 27 26 3.46 .905 $2.75M UFA
38 Brett Kulak, Edm LD 30 52 2 6 $2.75M 2 Years
39 Jason Zucker, Ari RW 32 45 8 22 $5.3M UFA
40 Reilly Smith, Pit LW 32 47 10 23 $5M 1 Year
                 
41 Tanner Pearson, Mtl LW 31 36 4 10 $3.25M UFA
42 Tyler Johnson, Chi LW 33 41 11 17 $5M UFA
43 Adam Boqvist, CBJ RD 23 24 1 8 $2.6M 1 Year
44 Tony DeAngelo, Car RD 28 24 2 9 $1.675M UFA
45 Alexander Barabanov, SJ LW 29 34 3 9 $2.5M UFA
46 Cody Ceci, Edm RD 30 52 1 15 $3.25M 1 Year 
47 Brandon Duhaime, Min LW 26 56 4 6 $1.1M UFA
48 Morgan Frost, Phi C 24 45 9 27 $2.1M 1 Year
49 Kaapo Kakko, NYR RW 22 35 7 11 $2.1M RFA
50 Juuse Saros, Nsh G 28 44 3.02 .902 $5M 1 Year
 

 