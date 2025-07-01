TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues are among the teams holding trade talks with the Buffalo Sabres on Bowen Byram.

Dreger adds an offer sheet could also potentially be used to land the restricted free agent.

"Feeling is the sweet spot on this falls at the $7,020,113 mark on the scale," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston wrote on X regarding a possible offer sheet. "If deal comes in under that, the compensation would be a 1st- and 3rd-rounder. Danger in matching is that you'd be walking Byram straight to UFA next summer while losing the ability to trade him.

Byram, 23, had seven goals and 31 points in 82 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season while averaging 22:42 of ice time.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman is coming off of a two-year, $7.7 million deal with an annual cap hit of $3.85 million.

Drafted fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2019, Byram has 33 goals and 110 points in 246 career games split between the Avalanche and Sabres.

Byram recorded nine assists while averaging 19:22 of ice time in 20 playoff games to help the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022.

The Sabres traded restricted free agent JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth last month after contract talks struggled to progress between the two sides.