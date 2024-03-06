The NHL Trade Deadline is just two days away and action is picking up across the league. Keep up with the latest news and reports with TSN.ca's Live Blog.



Oilers adding Henrique

The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring forward Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Adam Henrique is being traded to Edmonton. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 6, 2024

The 34-year-old has 18 goals and 42 points in 60 games this season with the Ducks as he pursues a second straight 20-goal campaign. He carries a cap hit of $5.825 million cap hit on his expiring deal.

"At this point, the priority for Edmonton is to try to acquire Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "He’s viewed as a good fit on multiple levels. He does have some trade protection on his contract but I believe he has warmed to the idea of a move to Edmonton if a trade can be consummated between the Ducks and Oilers. At this point, it seems like that’s where Edmonton is aiming a lot of its focus over the next couple of days."

Guentzel watch continues

Jake Guentzel may be in his final hours with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports are hoping to have a trade in place by this evening.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic notes that multiple teams remain interested but cites multiple sources telling him the Vancouver Canucks are "very aggressively trying to make a deal happen."

Multiple teams are in on Guentzel, obviously.

But I’ve been told by numerous sources that Vancouver is very aggressively trying to make a deal happen. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 6, 2024

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported Tuesday that the Canucks have discussed flipping Elias Lindholm, acquired just last month in a major trade with the Calgary Flames, to the Boston Bruins to complete the move.

Lindholm, a pending unrestricted free agent, has four goals and six points in 15 games with Vancouver after posting nine goals and 32 points in 49 games with the Flames.

Still sidelined by injury, but believed to be nearing a return, Guentzel was the Penguins leading scorer prior to being hurt, posting 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games. He carries a cap hit of $6 million on his expiring deal.

"The Guentzel domino seems like it’s about to tip over at this point in time," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "The Pittsburgh Penguins have a high degree of ‘want’ to get this deal done by Wednesday night and they’re working through the final offers.

"One of the teams that has shown up with interest is the Vancouver Canucks. A lot of connections there between Patrik Allvin and Jim Rutherford. How could they make this work if they were the team to get Guentzel? What I’ve been able to uncover is that they have had discussions with the Boston Bruins about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm, who they just acquired from Calgary a little more than a month ago, to the Bruins as a way to maybe have all the machinations fall into place in terms of cap space, getting back some assets that could be used in this deal.

"I wouldn’t necessarily put Vancouver at the front of the line. It sounds like there’s a little bit of sticker shock from the Canucks' end of things. But the mere fact that they’re out there potentially, or at least contemplating trading Lindholm so soon, tells us first of all how aggressive Vancouver is right now, and how thin the market is at centre. The Bruins don’t see a lot of options out there, and that’s what’s got them having these conversations."

Lindholm was acquired by Vancouver on Feb. 1 for Andrei Kuzmenko, prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.



Panthers land Tarasenko

The NHL's top team is loading up.

The Florida Panthers are acquiring Ottawa Senators pending unrestricted free agent Vladimir Tarasenko in exchange for two draft picks.

The Senators, who retained 50 per cent of Tarasenko's $5 million cap hit, will receive a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 third-rounder back in the deal. The 2024 pick will rise to a third-rounder in 2026 if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

Ottawa retains 50 percent on Tarasenko in the trade with Florida.

Going to Ottawa from Florida:

2024 4th RD pick (which becomes 2026 3rd RD pick if Panthers win Cup)

2025 3rd Rd pick — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024

The 32-year-old Tarasenko has 17 goals and 41 points in 57 games this season. He holds a full no-trade clause in the deal.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported earlier Florida was a desired destination for both Tarasenko and veteran winger Max Pacioretty of the Washington Capitals.

Florida is among the desired destinations for both Tarasenko and I believe for Pacioretty, too... both have full no-move clauses helping them control the process.

But I mean, who can blame anyone for wanting to go to Florida right now. First-place team and palm trees. https://t.co/9YRtprXHC3 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024

Flyers, Seeler making progress on extension

The Philadelphia Flyers placed defenceman Nick Seeler on injured reserve Wednesday with a lower-body injury.

The injury probably won't affect Seeler's trade prospects as TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the two sides are making progress on a contract extension.

The Flyers continue to make progress on a contract extension with veteran defenceman Nick Seeler. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 6, 2024

The 30-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has one goal and 12 points in 63 games this season for Philadelphia, his third with the team.

Seeler carries a cap hit of $775,000 on his current deal.

Parayko not asked about NTC

While rumours have swirled around St. Louis Blues defenceman Colton Parayko, Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest reports the blueliner has not been asked to waive his no-trade clause for a move.

Colton Parayko has a full NTC. Would have to waive to accept deal. Hasn’t been asked. #stlblues — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 6, 2024

Parayko, 30, is signed through the 2029-30 season at a cap hit $6.5 million. He has nine goals and 21 points in 62 games this season.

Goalie Watch in New Jersey

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald confirmed Tuesday he's continuing to look for an upgrade in net after Monday's coaching change.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that multiple options remain on the table for the Devils, from a long-term change to a stopgap solution.

"Preferred route is still to get Jacob Markstrom out of Calgary, or does an Linus Ullmark trade with Boston make sense," LeBrun wrote on X. "If that can't be, then wait until summer to fix the net but in meantime, maybe a stopgap measure. Rental Kevin Lankinen in Nash as an option?"

Devils goalie options: preferred route is still to get Markstrom out of Calgary, or does an Ullmark trade with Boston make sense. If that can't be, then wait until summer to fix the net but in meantime, maybe a stopgap measure. Rental Kevin Lankinen in Nash as an option? — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024

New Jersey's playoff hopes took another blow Tuesday with a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers. The Devils are eight points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the final wild-card spot with one game in hand.

Lakinen is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $2 million. He has a 8-4-0 record with the Nashville Predators this season while posting a .892 save percentage and a 3.23 goals-against average.



Capitals extend Sandin

The Washington Capitals have signed defenceman Rasmus Sandin to a five-year, $23 million contract extension with an average annual value of $4.6 million.

Sandin, 23, has three goals and 20 points in 52 games this season with Washington.

GIMME FIVE, SANDMAN‼️



The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Rasmus Sandin to a five-year contract extension. Sandin’s contract will carry an average annual value of $4.6 million.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2024

A first-round pick (29th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2018 NHL Draft, Sandin was dealt to the Capitlas on Feb. 28, 2023 in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and defenceman Erik Gustafsson.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $2.8 million contract.

The Uppsala, Sweden native has appeared in 211 career NHL games, scoring 16 goals with 83 points split between the Maple Leafs and Capitals.



Tarasenko to sit tonight?

The Ottawa Senators recalled forward Matthew Highmore from the AHL on Wednesday, perhaps signaling that Vladimir Tarasenko has played his final game with the team.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia writes that Highmore's promotion "likely means Vladimir Tarasenko will sit to protect the asset."

Garrioch reported earlier this week reported earlier this week the Senators are looking for a second-round pick and a prospect back for Tarasenko. Signed at an expiring $5 million cap hit, the 32-year-old has 17 goals and 41 points in 57 games this season.