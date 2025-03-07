The NHL trade deadline is today at 3pm ET and TSN.ca has you covered with all the latest news and notes from around the league.

Rantanen remains atop Trade Bait Board

Deadline day is here and all eyes are upon Mikko Rantanen and the Carolina Hurricanes to see whether the winger will be traded for a second time this season.

Rantanen has informed the Hurricanes he will not sign an extension with the team prior to the deadline, which vaulted him to atop the TSN Trade Bait board.

The 28-year-old went without a point for the fourth straight game in Carolina's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins Thursday night as his output continues to sit well below where it was before the trade from the Colorado Avalanche in January.

Rantanen has two goals and six points in 13 games with Carolina after posting 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche prior to the trade.

The Hurricanes spent big to add Rantanen in January, sending Martin Necas, Jack Drury, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder to the Avalanche. The Hurricanes, who also received Nils Juntorp from Colorado, sent a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in the trade in exchange for them eating half of Rantanen's $9.25 million cap hit and forward Taylor Hall.

In the last year of a six-year, $55.5 million deal, Rantanen is carrying a cap hit of $4.625 million in Carolina and that could be halved again if a team eats salary if he is traded for a second time.

Recapping a flurry of late deals

Deadline day kicked off early with a flurry of trades late Thursday night and into the early hours Friday.

The New York Islanders sent Brock Nelson and forward William Dufour to the Colorado Avalanche in the biggest deal of the night, acquiring prospect Cal Ritchie, a 2026 first-round pick, a conditional 2028 third-round pick and defenceman Oliver Kylington from the Avalanche. Kylington was flipped to the Anaheim Ducks a short time later.

The Edmonton Oilers also made their second significant trade ahead of the deadline, bringing in blueliner Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks for a conditional 2026 first-round pick and forward Carl Berglund.

The Boston Bruins moved Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild for centre Jakub Lauko, forward Marat Khusnutdinov and a 2026 first-round pick.