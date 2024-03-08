TradeCentre Live Blog: Golden Knights, Jets make splashes on Deadline day

Trade deadline day is here and TSN.ca has you covered with all the latest news and reports.

Sharks add another goaltender

After swapping goaltenders with the New Jersey Devils, the Sharks have added another goaltender, acquiring Devin Cooley from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

🚨TRADE🚨



We have acquired a 2025 7th-round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Devin Cooley. pic.twitter.com/8zQ7uAC2tx — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 8, 2024

Devils, Sharks trade goalies

Two of the day's busier teams made one last deal.

The New Jersey Devils traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the San Jose Sharks for netminder Kaapo Kahkonen.

Vanecek, 28, was in his second season with the Devils. In 32 games this season, he was 17-9-3 with a goals against average of 3.18 and an .890 save percentage.

Kahkonen, 27, was in his third season with the Sharks. He was 6-20-3 with an .895 SV% and 3.81 GAA in 31 games.

Flames make two late moves

The Calgary Flames made a late trade and inked an extension on Friday afternoon.

Welcome to #yyc Nikita!



We have acquired defenceman Nikita Okhotiuk from the San Jose Sharks!#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/Y7QAhDYmpv — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 8, 2024

The team announced the acquisition of defenceman Nikita Okhotiuk from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2024.

Okhotiuk, 23, has a goal and seven assists in 43 games this season.

The team also signed veteran centre Kevin Rooney to a one-year extension.

Rooney, 30, has a goal in 13 games for the Flames this season. He's appeared in 240 career games over eight seasons with the Flames, New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

Knies expected to play vs. Habs

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says forward Matthew Knies is expected to play on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tree : “Knies is doing well, anticipation he will play tomorrow”. — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 (@sunhornby) March 8, 2024

Knies exited the team's 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night early after a collision with Brad Marchand late in the first period and did not return.

The Phoenix native has 11 goals and 15 assists in 61 games this season, his rookie campaign.

Flyers want Johansen in the A

After clearing waivers following his acquisition from the Colorado Avalanche, the Philadelphia Flyers intend for Ryan Johansen to play in the American Hockey League.

Briere says they're going to ask Johansen to report to Lehigh Valley.



"Things change fast in hockey, you never know. I really don't know what the next step is for him." — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) March 8, 2024

General manager Danny Briere says the team is asking the veteran forward to play for their AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

"Things change fast, you never know," Briere said. "I really don't know what the next step is for him."

Leafs acquire Dewar from Wild

The Toronto Maple Leafs completed some late business.

Chris Johnston reports the team has landed forward Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild.

A fourth-round pick in 2026 will be heading to the Wild.

Dewar, 24, has 10 goals and four assists in 57 games this season.

The return on Hertl

We now know what the San Jose Sharks are getting in return for Tomas Hertl.

1st ‘25

David Edstrom (VGK 1st in 23)

Hertl at $6.75 (17% retained)

3rd in 25

3rd in 27 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 8, 2024

The Sharks will receive the Golden Knights' 2025 first, 19-year-old centre David Edstrom, who was the 2023 32nd overall pick. Vegas also gets a pair of third-round picks.

The Sharks will also retain 17 per cent per season on the remaining six seasons of Hertl's deal.

Savard stays put

One of the Montreal Canadiens' bigger trade chips, David Savard, wasn't moved, Pierre LeBrun confirms.

David Savard stayed put. Habs did not trade him. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

Nothing late from Senators

The Ottawa Senators also didn't get anything done late, Bruce Garrioch notes.

The deadline has passed. Don't believe the #Sens have any deals pending. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 8, 2024

No late Oilers deal

The Edmonton Oilers did not sneak something over the line before the deadline, Ryan Rishaug confirms.

Nothing coming late from the Oilers. They’re done. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 8, 2024

TRADE DEADLINE PASSES

It's 3PM ET and the trade deadline has come and gone.

Remember, deals can still come in provided they were completed in time.

Jets land Miller from Devils

After already acquiring Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils, the Winnipeg Jets have circled back to add defenceman Colin Miller.

Going back the other way is a mid-round pick.

Golden Knights working on Hertl deal

One of the last deals of the day might be the biggest.

Bob McKenzie reports the Vegas Golden Knights are working to land Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks in the final minutes ahead of the 3PM deadline.

BREAKING, as per @TSNBobMcKenzie ... Vegas is working on a Tomas Hertl deal with San Jose. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

Pierre LeBrun says the deal is pending a trade call.

Rangers acquire Roslovic

Jack Roslovic is leaving his hometown Columbus Blue Jackets for the New York Rangers.

The #NYR are getting Jack Roslovic from #CBJ. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

The 27-year-old Roslovic was in his fourth season with the Jackets and had six goals and 17 assists in 40 games this season.

Pacioretty staying in DC

It appears Max Pacioretty hasn't been moved.

Hearing the same as Frank here ⤵️ https://t.co/Busp3FtvSA — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

The veteran forwar on a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals will be staying with the team.

Pens, Panthers swap goalies

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers traded netminders on Friday.

The Penguins have acquired goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a conditional 2025 7th-round draft pick in exchange for Magnus Hellberg. pic.twitter.com/xttT7LkDyt — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 8, 2024

Swiss goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2025 head to Pittsburgh with the Panthers acquiring Magnus Hellberg.

Dumba headed to Bolts

The Tampa Bay Lightning have added to their blue line with the acquisition of Matt Dumba from the Arizona Coyotes.

🚨🚨Hearing Matt Dumba has been traded to Tampa Bay



- The People’s 📞📞 — Jordan Schmaltz (@J_Swish24) March 8, 2024

The 29-year-old Regina native was in his first season with the team after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Wild.

In 58 games this season, Dumba had four goals and six assists.

Sens claim Katchouk off waivers from Hawks; Leafs lose Lagesson to Ducks

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Boris Katchouk off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ottawa claims Boris Katchouk off waivers from Chicago. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

The 25-year-old Vancouver native had five goals and four assists in 38 games this season.

Defenceman William Lagesson was claimed off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs by the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim claims William Lagesson off waivers from Toronto. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

Lagesson, 28, appeared in 30 games for the Leafs this season.

Bruins add depth on D

The Boston Bruins have acquired defenceman Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Jakub Zboril.

Peeke, 25, as a goal and seven assists in 23 games this season.

Originally taken with the 13th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Zboril has appeared in 76 NHL games over four seasons.

Flyers nab Johnson from Sabres

The Philadelphia Flyers stay busy with the acquisition of veteran defenceman Erik Johnson from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The #flyers are sending a 2024 fourth-round pick to Buffalo for Erik Johnson. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

Johnson, 35, was in his first season with the Sabres following 12-plus seasons with the Colorado Avalanche where he won a Stanley Cup in 2022.

Flyers acquire Gurianov from Preds

Denis Gurianov is on his way to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Flyers trade Wade Allison to Predators in exchange for Denis Gurianov — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

Wade Allison heads to the Nashville Predators in return.

In 14 games this season, Gurianov, who is a former 20-goal scorer with the Dallas Stars, has a goal and an assist.

Allison, 26, has spent his season with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He has appeared in 75 career NHL contests.

Habs to ship Allen to Devils

Jake Allen appears set for the Swamp.

Pending a trade call, the Montreal Canadiens are trading the goaltender to the New Jersey Devils for a conditional third that can become a second-round pick based on playing time.

Prending the trade call, Montreal sends Jake Allen to New Jersey — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

In 21 games this season, Allen is 6-12-3 with a goals against average of 3.65 and an .892 save percentage.

The #habs are retaining 50% of Jake Allen's $3.85M cap hit. Significant because that contract runs through the end of next season. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

The Habs will retain 50 per cent of Allen's $3.85 million cap hit through next season.

Leafs to demote Knies in paper transaction

Not a trade, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to send forward Matthew Knies to the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on Friday.

Hearing the #leafs will send Matthew Knies to the AHL Marlies in a paper transaction today to preserve some flexibility down the stretch, if needed. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

As Chris Johnston notes the move is simply a paper transaction in a move to preserve some flexibility.

Sharks, Red Wings make swap

The Detroit Red Wings announced a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today acquired defenseman Radim Simek and New Jersey’s 7th round pick in 2024 (previously acquired by SJ on 2/26/2023) in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. pic.twitter.com/jz8TvqozFC — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 8, 2024

Defenceman Radim Simek and a 2024 seventh-round pick originally belonging to the New Jersey Devils head to the Red Wings with forward Klim Kostin dealt to the Sharks.

Simek, 31, has 209 games of NHL experience over the past five seasons for the Sharks. He has not dressed for the team this season.

Kostin, 24, had three goals and an assist in 33 games with the Wings this season.

Wild send Petan to Rangers for Elson

The Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers swapped forwards with Turner Elson heading to the Wild and Nic Petan headed to Broadway.

TRADE 🔁



We've acquired forward Turner Elson from New York for forward Nic Petan.



More » https://t.co/f7TFEbUkBZ#mnwild pic.twitter.com/XiTR5eZrdp — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 8, 2024

Elson, 31, has three NHL games under his belt over a 13-year pro career.

Petan, 28, appeared in six games with the Wild this season. He previously spent time with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.

Zucker heads to Preds

Veteran forward Jason Zucker is on his way to the Nashville Predators from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Coyotes get a 6th RD pick in return for Zucker; big part of that is there was no salary retention. Buyers' market last few days for sure. https://t.co/it6zml6X32 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

In 51 games this season, his 13th season in the NHL, Zucker has nine goals and 16 assists.

Blueshirts add Ruhwedel from Pens

In a second trade in two days, the Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman Chad Ruhwedel to the New York Rangers.

The #NYR acquire Chad Ruhwedel from #pens for a 2027 fourth-round pick. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

Headed the other way is a 2027 fourth-round pick.

In 47 games this season, the San Diego native has a goal and three assists.

Ducks acquire Meyers from Avs

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenceman Ben Meyers from the Colorado Avalanche for a fifth-round pick in 2024.

Ducks acquire Ben Meyers from Colorado for a mid-round draft pick — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

Meyers, 25, has spent most of the season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. He's appeared in nine games for the Avs this season.

Sabres deal captain Okposo to Cats

The Florida Panthers stayed busy on Friday with the acquisition of veteran forward Kyle Okposo from the Buffalo Sabres.

🚨TRADE🚨



We have acquired defenseman Calle Sjalin and a conditional 7th-round pick from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Kyle Okposo.



Details: https://t.co/lMltuGeTux pic.twitter.com/eFUkFMMxCU — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 8, 2024

Going the other way are defenceman Calle Sjalin and a conditional seventh-round pick.

Okposo, 35, is in his 17th NHL season. In 61 games this year, the St. Paul, MN native has 12 goals and 10 assists this season.

Bruins acquire veteran forward Maroon from Wild

The Boston Bruins have picked up some Stanley Cup-winning pedigree.

The Athletic's Michael Russo reports the team has acquired forward Patrick Maroon from the Minnesota Wild.

Hearing Pat Maroon has been traded from the #mnwild to the #bruins — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 8, 2024

Maroon, 35, won three consecutive Stanley Cups from 2019 to 2021 with the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kuznetsov trade call completed

The deal to send Evgeny Kuznetsov to the Carolina Hurricanes has been completed.

Draft picks heading to #NJDevils in the Tyler Toffoli deal. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

The Washington Capitals will retain 50 per cent of his salary.

"Evgeny is a high-level playmaker who will add to our offensive firepower,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He brings even more playoff experience to our lineup, and we’re excited to give him a fresh start in Carolina.”

Jets land Toffoli in deal with Devils for picks

The New Jersey Devils closing in on a deal to send Tyler Toffoli to the Winnipeg Jets, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey devils are closing on trade sending Tyler Toffoli to Wpg. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 8, 2024

Chris Johnston notes the deal is for draft picks.

Draft picks heading to #NJDevils in the Tyler Toffoli deal. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

Subban dealt to Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced the acquisition of goaltender Malcolm Subban from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations.

We have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations and assigned him to @monstershockey.



📝 https://t.co/xKmDGvFoVN@RuoffMortgage | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/VApCuilxTv — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 8, 2024

The team has assigned the 30-year-old Toronto native to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

In 31 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, Subban is 11-14-4 with a goals against average of 2.94 and a .907 save percentage.

Eberle re-ups with Kraken

Jordan Eberle is staying put, signing a two-year, $9.5 million extension.

Jordan Eberle #SeaKraken

$4.75M x 2 year extension



Includes a full NTChttps://t.co/2SyZ7gXYoZ — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 8, 2024

Eberle, 33, was set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

In his third season with the Kraken, the Regina native has 14 goals and 23 assists in 48 games.

Buchnevich staying put?

Winger Pavel Buchnevich's name has been bandied about in trade talks in recent weeks, but will he leave the St. Louis Blues before the 3PM et deadline?

The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford doesn't believe so.

All it takes is one phone call to change things, but the sense I'm getting is Buchnevich will remain with the Blues. #stlblues #NHLTradeDeadline — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 8, 2024

Rutherford cautions that things can change, but the sense he gets is that the 28-year-old Buchnevich will be sticking around.

In 61 games this season, his eighth NHL season and third in St. Louis, Buchnevich has 24 goals and 24 assists.

Kuznetsov set for Canes

Evgeny Kuznetsov is on the move.

Pending trading call, Evgeni Kuznetsov is being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2025 third-round pick.

Washington is retaining 50 percent on Kuznetsov (one more year next season at a $7.8 M AAV) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

Pending a trade call, the veteran winger is being dealt by the Washington Capitals to the Carolina Hurricanes for a third-round pick, TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

In order to help facilitate the deal, the Caps will retain 50 per cent of his deal as the 31-year-old has one more year at $7.8 million per.

In 723 career games over 11 seasons, the Chelyabinsk, Russia native has 171 goals and 397 assists.

Kuznetsov was with the team's American Hockey League affiliate Hershey Bears after being waived following his exit from the NHL-NHLPA's Player Assistance Program.

Bruins extend Wotherspoon

We have our first move of the day.

The Boston Bruins and Parker Wotherspoon have agreed to a one-year, $800,000 extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Bruins and Parker Wotherspoon have agreed to a 1 year, $800,000 extension. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 8, 2024

The 26-year-old has six assists in while playing in a career-high 32 games with the Bruins this season.

The wait continues

As we await our first deal of the day, it appears the Arizona Coyotes won't help end the drought.

Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports believes trades involving Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba won't materialize until the 11th hour. Dumba is currently No. 2 on the TSN Trade Bait board, one spot ahead of Zucker. Both players sat out Thursday's loss to the Minnesota Wild.

As I noted on yesterday's show, the Jason Zucker & Matt Dumba trades won't likely materialize until the 11th hour.

We're getting close.

5 1/2 hours to go. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) March 8, 2024

Sens Watch

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia took a closer look at the Ottawa Senators trade options, with Jakob Chychrun and Erik Brannstrom among the players who could be on the move.

Garrioch notes that if the Senators were close to dealing Chychrun, he would not have played in Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Kings. He reports the Tampa Bay Lightning are among the teams to check in, but the Senators high asking price could push a potential deal to the summer.

Citing an NHL executive, Garrioch reports the Senators have been trying to move Brannstrom and are believed to be seeking a second-round pick in return. The 24-year-old is a pending restricted free agent, signed at a cap hit of $2 million. He has three goals and 13 points in 55 games this season.

Chychrun enters the day at No. 8 on the TSN Trade Bait board, having held the top spot on the list last season before being moved to Ottawa from the Arizona Coyotes. The 25-year-old is signed through next season at a $4.6 million cap hit. He has nine goals and 31 points in 61 games this season.

Odds say Crosby unlikely to move

After the Pittsburgh Penguins traded Jake Guentzel on Thursday, Luke Bellus of TSN Betting points out that FanDuel is offering a market on Sidney Crosby and his future with the Penguins.

The market is: Will Sidney Crosby be a Pittsburgh Penguin week 1 of the 2024-25 season?

The odds: Yes -1350 No +750

The -1350 represents a 93.1 per cent probability of Crosby staying put. Just a reminder, Crosby could hit unrestricted free agency in 2025 as he enters the final year of his contract next fall.

“He’s a great player, great teammate, a friend,” Crosby said Thursday of Guentzel, knowing the winger was set to be moved. “He did everything he possibly could in his time here. Just a privilege to play with him.”

Closer look at Trade Bait

Sitting for asset protection is one way for a player to vault to the top of the TSN Trade Bait Board.

The top three players on the updated board - Tyler Toffoli of the New Jersey Devils, and Arizona Coyotes players Matt Dumba and Jason Zucker - all sat out their team's games on Thursday.

All three are pending unrestricted free agents, with Zucker carrying the highest cap hit at $5.3 million. He has nine goals and 25 points in 51 games this season. Dumba, the top defenceman on the list, is signed at an expiring cap hit of $3.9 million on his one-year deal. He has four goals and 10 points in 58 games this season.

Toffoli, 31, is signed at a cap hit of $4.25 million. He has 26 goals and 44 points in 61 games with the Devils, who acquired him last summer from the Calgary Flames.

The Devils defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Thursday, moving to within six points of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the final wild-card spot with one game in hand.

The Coyotes suffered a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild, leaving them 18 points out of the playoff picture thanks largely to a winless month of February.

TradeCentre '24 starts now

James Duthie and the TSN Hockey Insiders are on set and ready for a flurry on activity ahead of the 3pm ET NHL Trade Deadline.

Deadline Day Trade Bait board

Get set for today's action and know who could still be on the move with an updated TSN Trade Bait board.

A total of 35 players remain on the list, headlined by Tyler Toffoli after the New Jersey Devils held the pending unrestricted free agent out of Thursday's 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.



Guentzel deal done

Despite a plea from James Duthie for Kyle Dubas to wait until today, the Pittsburgh Penguins completed their trade of Jake Guentzel last night.

Guentzel was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Michael Bunting, prospects Ville Koivunen, Vasili Ponomarev and Cruz Lucius and conditional first- and fifth-round picks in this year’s draft.

“The decision to trade Jake Guentzel, with his contract set to expire this offseason, was one of the most difficult decisions that I have had to make in my time in management," first-year general manager/director of hockey operations Dubas said, adding that Guentzel had become a pillar in the community and a fan favorite. “Jake’s competitiveness, tenacity and spirit, combined with his talent have produced some of the greatest moments of this era of Penguins hockey.”

Markstrom watch continues

It appears the Jacob Markstrom watch will go all the way to the 3pm ET deadline as the Calgary Flames weigh whether to move their star goaltender.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports the New Jersey Devils are still pushing for Markstrom, but could settle for a stopgap solution today and circle back to those talks in the future.

The Devils are still pushing for Jacob Markstrom or a true No. 1 goaltender— but might not get done by the deadline, so would get tabled until summer.



In meantime, New Jersey looking to add a veteran to shoulder some starts from Nico Daws & Akira Schmid down the stretch. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) March 8, 2024

ICYMI: Duclair gets moved

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-round pick on Thursday night from the San Jose Sharks for Jack Thompson and a 2024 third-round pick.