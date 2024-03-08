TradeCentre Live Blog: Golden Knights, Jets make splashes on Deadline day
Trade deadline day is here and TSN.ca has you covered with all the latest news and reports.
Sharks add another goaltender
After swapping goaltenders with the New Jersey Devils, the Sharks have added another goaltender, acquiring Devin Cooley from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Devils, Sharks trade goalies
Two of the day's busier teams made one last deal.
The New Jersey Devils traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the San Jose Sharks for netminder Kaapo Kahkonen.
Vanecek, 28, was in his second season with the Devils. In 32 games this season, he was 17-9-3 with a goals against average of 3.18 and an .890 save percentage.
Kahkonen, 27, was in his third season with the Sharks. He was 6-20-3 with an .895 SV% and 3.81 GAA in 31 games.
Flames make two late moves
The Calgary Flames made a late trade and inked an extension on Friday afternoon.
The team announced the acquisition of defenceman Nikita Okhotiuk from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2024.
Okhotiuk, 23, has a goal and seven assists in 43 games this season.
The team also signed veteran centre Kevin Rooney to a one-year extension.
Rooney, 30, has a goal in 13 games for the Flames this season. He's appeared in 240 career games over eight seasons with the Flames, New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.
Knies expected to play vs. Habs
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says forward Matthew Knies is expected to play on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens.
Knies exited the team's 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night early after a collision with Brad Marchand late in the first period and did not return.
The Phoenix native has 11 goals and 15 assists in 61 games this season, his rookie campaign.
Flyers want Johansen in the A
After clearing waivers following his acquisition from the Colorado Avalanche, the Philadelphia Flyers intend for Ryan Johansen to play in the American Hockey League.
General manager Danny Briere says the team is asking the veteran forward to play for their AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
"Things change fast, you never know," Briere said. "I really don't know what the next step is for him."
Leafs acquire Dewar from Wild
The Toronto Maple Leafs completed some late business.
Chris Johnston reports the team has landed forward Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild.
A fourth-round pick in 2026 will be heading to the Wild.
Dewar, 24, has 10 goals and four assists in 57 games this season.
The return on Hertl
We now know what the San Jose Sharks are getting in return for Tomas Hertl.
The Sharks will receive the Golden Knights' 2025 first, 19-year-old centre David Edstrom, who was the 2023 32nd overall pick. Vegas also gets a pair of third-round picks.
The Sharks will also retain 17 per cent per season on the remaining six seasons of Hertl's deal.
Savard stays put
One of the Montreal Canadiens' bigger trade chips, David Savard, wasn't moved, Pierre LeBrun confirms.
Nothing late from Senators
The Ottawa Senators also didn't get anything done late, Bruce Garrioch notes.
No late Oilers deal
The Edmonton Oilers did not sneak something over the line before the deadline, Ryan Rishaug confirms.
TRADE DEADLINE PASSES
It's 3PM ET and the trade deadline has come and gone.
Remember, deals can still come in provided they were completed in time.
Jets land Miller from Devils
After already acquiring Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils, the Winnipeg Jets have circled back to add defenceman Colin Miller.
Going back the other way is a mid-round pick.
Golden Knights working on Hertl deal
One of the last deals of the day might be the biggest.
Bob McKenzie reports the Vegas Golden Knights are working to land Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks in the final minutes ahead of the 3PM deadline.
Pierre LeBrun says the deal is pending a trade call.
Rangers acquire Roslovic
Jack Roslovic is leaving his hometown Columbus Blue Jackets for the New York Rangers.
The 27-year-old Roslovic was in his fourth season with the Jackets and had six goals and 17 assists in 40 games this season.
Pacioretty staying in DC
It appears Max Pacioretty hasn't been moved.
The veteran forwar on a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals will be staying with the team.
Pens, Panthers swap goalies
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers traded netminders on Friday.
Swiss goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2025 head to Pittsburgh with the Panthers acquiring Magnus Hellberg.
Dumba headed to Bolts
The Tampa Bay Lightning have added to their blue line with the acquisition of Matt Dumba from the Arizona Coyotes.
The 29-year-old Regina native was in his first season with the team after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Wild.
In 58 games this season, Dumba had four goals and six assists.
Sens claim Katchouk off waivers from Hawks; Leafs lose Lagesson to Ducks
The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Boris Katchouk off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks.
The 25-year-old Vancouver native had five goals and four assists in 38 games this season.
Defenceman William Lagesson was claimed off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs by the Anaheim Ducks.
Lagesson, 28, appeared in 30 games for the Leafs this season.
Bruins add depth on D
The Boston Bruins have acquired defenceman Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Jakub Zboril.
Peeke, 25, as a goal and seven assists in 23 games this season.
Originally taken with the 13th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Zboril has appeared in 76 NHL games over four seasons.
Flyers nab Johnson from Sabres
The Philadelphia Flyers stay busy with the acquisition of veteran defenceman Erik Johnson from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.
Johnson, 35, was in his first season with the Sabres following 12-plus seasons with the Colorado Avalanche where he won a Stanley Cup in 2022.
Flyers acquire Gurianov from Preds
Denis Gurianov is on his way to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Wade Allison heads to the Nashville Predators in return.
In 14 games this season, Gurianov, who is a former 20-goal scorer with the Dallas Stars, has a goal and an assist.
Allison, 26, has spent his season with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He has appeared in 75 career NHL contests.
Habs to ship Allen to Devils
Jake Allen appears set for the Swamp.
Pending a trade call, the Montreal Canadiens are trading the goaltender to the New Jersey Devils for a conditional third that can become a second-round pick based on playing time.
In 21 games this season, Allen is 6-12-3 with a goals against average of 3.65 and an .892 save percentage.
The Habs will retain 50 per cent of Allen's $3.85 million cap hit through next season.
Leafs to demote Knies in paper transaction
Not a trade, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to send forward Matthew Knies to the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on Friday.
As Chris Johnston notes the move is simply a paper transaction in a move to preserve some flexibility.
Sharks, Red Wings make swap
The Detroit Red Wings announced a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday afternoon.
Defenceman Radim Simek and a 2024 seventh-round pick originally belonging to the New Jersey Devils head to the Red Wings with forward Klim Kostin dealt to the Sharks.
Simek, 31, has 209 games of NHL experience over the past five seasons for the Sharks. He has not dressed for the team this season.
Kostin, 24, had three goals and an assist in 33 games with the Wings this season.
Wild send Petan to Rangers for Elson
The Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers swapped forwards with Turner Elson heading to the Wild and Nic Petan headed to Broadway.
Elson, 31, has three NHL games under his belt over a 13-year pro career.
Petan, 28, appeared in six games with the Wild this season. He previously spent time with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.
Zucker heads to Preds
Veteran forward Jason Zucker is on his way to the Nashville Predators from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
In 51 games this season, his 13th season in the NHL, Zucker has nine goals and 16 assists.
Blueshirts add Ruhwedel from Pens
In a second trade in two days, the Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman Chad Ruhwedel to the New York Rangers.
Headed the other way is a 2027 fourth-round pick.
In 47 games this season, the San Diego native has a goal and three assists.
Ducks acquire Meyers from Avs
The Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenceman Ben Meyers from the Colorado Avalanche for a fifth-round pick in 2024.
Meyers, 25, has spent most of the season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. He's appeared in nine games for the Avs this season.
Sabres deal captain Okposo to Cats
The Florida Panthers stayed busy on Friday with the acquisition of veteran forward Kyle Okposo from the Buffalo Sabres.
Going the other way are defenceman Calle Sjalin and a conditional seventh-round pick.
Okposo, 35, is in his 17th NHL season. In 61 games this year, the St. Paul, MN native has 12 goals and 10 assists this season.
Bruins acquire veteran forward Maroon from Wild
The Boston Bruins have picked up some Stanley Cup-winning pedigree.
The Athletic's Michael Russo reports the team has acquired forward Patrick Maroon from the Minnesota Wild.
Maroon, 35, won three consecutive Stanley Cups from 2019 to 2021 with the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Kuznetsov trade call completed
The deal to send Evgeny Kuznetsov to the Carolina Hurricanes has been completed.
The Washington Capitals will retain 50 per cent of his salary.
"Evgeny is a high-level playmaker who will add to our offensive firepower,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He brings even more playoff experience to our lineup, and we’re excited to give him a fresh start in Carolina.”
Jets land Toffoli in deal with Devils for picks
The New Jersey Devils closing in on a deal to send Tyler Toffoli to the Winnipeg Jets, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
Chris Johnston notes the deal is for draft picks.
Subban dealt to Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced the acquisition of goaltender Malcolm Subban from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations.
The team has assigned the 30-year-old Toronto native to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.
In 31 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, Subban is 11-14-4 with a goals against average of 2.94 and a .907 save percentage.
Eberle re-ups with Kraken
Jordan Eberle is staying put, signing a two-year, $9.5 million extension.
Eberle, 33, was set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.
In his third season with the Kraken, the Regina native has 14 goals and 23 assists in 48 games.
Buchnevich staying put?
Winger Pavel Buchnevich's name has been bandied about in trade talks in recent weeks, but will he leave the St. Louis Blues before the 3PM et deadline?
The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford doesn't believe so.
Rutherford cautions that things can change, but the sense he gets is that the 28-year-old Buchnevich will be sticking around.
In 61 games this season, his eighth NHL season and third in St. Louis, Buchnevich has 24 goals and 24 assists.
Kuznetsov set for Canes
Evgeny Kuznetsov is on the move.
Pending a trade call, the veteran winger is being dealt by the Washington Capitals to the Carolina Hurricanes for a third-round pick, TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.
In order to help facilitate the deal, the Caps will retain 50 per cent of his deal as the 31-year-old has one more year at $7.8 million per.
In 723 career games over 11 seasons, the Chelyabinsk, Russia native has 171 goals and 397 assists.
Kuznetsov was with the team's American Hockey League affiliate Hershey Bears after being waived following his exit from the NHL-NHLPA's Player Assistance Program.
Bruins extend Wotherspoon
We have our first move of the day.
The Boston Bruins and Parker Wotherspoon have agreed to a one-year, $800,000 extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
The 26-year-old has six assists in while playing in a career-high 32 games with the Bruins this season.
The wait continues
As we await our first deal of the day, it appears the Arizona Coyotes won't help end the drought.
Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports believes trades involving Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba won't materialize until the 11th hour. Dumba is currently No. 2 on the TSN Trade Bait board, one spot ahead of Zucker. Both players sat out Thursday's loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Sens Watch
Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia took a closer look at the Ottawa Senators trade options, with Jakob Chychrun and Erik Brannstrom among the players who could be on the move.
Garrioch notes that if the Senators were close to dealing Chychrun, he would not have played in Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Kings. He reports the Tampa Bay Lightning are among the teams to check in, but the Senators high asking price could push a potential deal to the summer.
Citing an NHL executive, Garrioch reports the Senators have been trying to move Brannstrom and are believed to be seeking a second-round pick in return. The 24-year-old is a pending restricted free agent, signed at a cap hit of $2 million. He has three goals and 13 points in 55 games this season.
Chychrun enters the day at No. 8 on the TSN Trade Bait board, having held the top spot on the list last season before being moved to Ottawa from the Arizona Coyotes. The 25-year-old is signed through next season at a $4.6 million cap hit. He has nine goals and 31 points in 61 games this season.
Odds say Crosby unlikely to move
After the Pittsburgh Penguins traded Jake Guentzel on Thursday, Luke Bellus of TSN Betting points out that FanDuel is offering a market on Sidney Crosby and his future with the Penguins.
The market is: Will Sidney Crosby be a Pittsburgh Penguin week 1 of the 2024-25 season?
The odds: Yes -1350 No +750
The -1350 represents a 93.1 per cent probability of Crosby staying put. Just a reminder, Crosby could hit unrestricted free agency in 2025 as he enters the final year of his contract next fall.
“He’s a great player, great teammate, a friend,” Crosby said Thursday of Guentzel, knowing the winger was set to be moved. “He did everything he possibly could in his time here. Just a privilege to play with him.”
Closer look at Trade Bait
Sitting for asset protection is one way for a player to vault to the top of the TSN Trade Bait Board.
The top three players on the updated board - Tyler Toffoli of the New Jersey Devils, and Arizona Coyotes players Matt Dumba and Jason Zucker - all sat out their team's games on Thursday.
All three are pending unrestricted free agents, with Zucker carrying the highest cap hit at $5.3 million. He has nine goals and 25 points in 51 games this season. Dumba, the top defenceman on the list, is signed at an expiring cap hit of $3.9 million on his one-year deal. He has four goals and 10 points in 58 games this season.
Toffoli, 31, is signed at a cap hit of $4.25 million. He has 26 goals and 44 points in 61 games with the Devils, who acquired him last summer from the Calgary Flames.
The Devils defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Thursday, moving to within six points of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the final wild-card spot with one game in hand.
The Coyotes suffered a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild, leaving them 18 points out of the playoff picture thanks largely to a winless month of February.
TradeCentre '24 starts now
James Duthie and the TSN Hockey Insiders are on set and ready for a flurry on activity ahead of the 3pm ET NHL Trade Deadline.
Watch TradeCentre '24 LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App LIVE NOW.
Deadline Day Trade Bait board
Get set for today's action and know who could still be on the move with an updated TSN Trade Bait board.
A total of 35 players remain on the list, headlined by Tyler Toffoli after the New Jersey Devils held the pending unrestricted free agent out of Thursday's 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Trade Bait - March 8
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|GP
|G
|P
|CAP HIT
|2024-25
|1
|Tyler Toffoli, NJ
|LW
|31
|61
|26
|44
|$4.25M
|UFA
|2
|Matt Dumba, Ari
|RD
|29
|58
|4
|10
|$3.9M
|UFA
|3
|Jason Zucker, Ari
|RW
|32
|51
|9
|25
|$5.3M
|UFA
|4
|Nic Dowd, Wsh
|C
|33
|45
|8
|16
|$1.3M
|1 Year
|5
|Max Pacioretty, Wsh
|LW
|35
|26
|3
|15
|$2M
|UFA
|6
|Jake DeBrusk, Bos
|LW
|27
|63
|14
|31
|$4M
|UFA
|7
|Reilly Smith, Pit
|LW
|32
|55
|11
|29
|$5M
|1 Year
|8
|Jakob Chychrun, Ott
|LD
|25
|61
|9
|31
|$4.6M
|1 Year
|9
|Lars Eller, Pit
|LW
|34
|61
|12
|21
|$2.45M
|1 Year
|10
|Vegas 2024 1st
|11
|Elias Lindholm, Van
|C
|29
|65
|13
|39
|$4.85M
|UFA
|12
|Jacob Markstrom, Cgy
|G
|34
|40
|2.63
|.911
|$6M
|2 Years
|13
|Kyle Okposo, Buf
|RW
|35
|61
|12
|22
|$2.5M
|UFA
|14
|Erik Brannstrom, Ott
|LD
|24
|55
|3
|13
|$2M
|RFA
|15
|Chad Ruhwedel, Pit
|RD
|33
|47
|1
|4
|$800K
|UFA
|16
|Pat Maroon, Min
|LW
|35
|49
|4
|16
|$800K
|UFA
|17
|Mikael Granlund, SJ
|C
|31
|49
|9
|38
|$5M
|1 Year
|18
|Alex Nedeljkovic, Pit
|G
|28
|21
|2.87
|.908
|$1.5M
|UFA
|19
|Erik Johnson, Buf
|RD
|35
|50
|3
|3
|$3.25M
|UFA
|20
|Tyson Barrie, Nsh
|RD
|32
|35
|1
|12
|$4.5M
|UFA
|21
|Kaapo Kahkonen, SJ
|G
|27
|31
|3.81
|.895
|$2.75M
|UFA
|22
|Tyler Johnson, Chi
|LW
|33
|48
|12
|21
|$5M
|UFA
|23
|Alexandre Carrier, Nsh
|RD
|27
|59
|4
|19
|$2.5M
|UFA
|24
|Andrew Peeke, CBJ
|RD
|25
|23
|1
|8
|$2.75M
|2 Years
|25
|Dominik Kubalik, Ott
|LW
|28
|57
|10
|14
|$2.5M
|UFA
|26
|Jake Allen, Mtl
|G
|33
|21
|3.65
|.892
|$3.85M
|1 Year
|27
|David Savard, Mtl
|RD
|33
|41
|5
|15
|$3.5M
|1 Year
|28
|Jack Roslovic, CBJ
|C
|27
|40
|6
|23
|$4M
|UFA
|29
|Frank Vatrano, Ana
|LW
|29
|62
|29
|49
|$3.65M
|1 Year
|30
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, Wsh
|C
|31
|43
|6
|17
|$6.65M
|1 Year
|31
|Linus Ullmark, Bos
|G
|30
|31
|2.77
|.910
|$5M
|1 Year
|32
|Arthur Kaliyev, LA
|RW
|22
|45
|6
|14
|$894K
|RFA
|33
|Tomas Tatar, Sea
|RW
|33
|58
|8
|21
|$1.5M
|UFA
|34
|Joel Armia, Mtl
|RW
|30
|47
|11
|16
|$3.4M
|1 Year
|35
|Mike Hoffman, SJ
|RW
|34
|60
|10
|22
|$4.5M
|UFA
Guentzel deal done
Despite a plea from James Duthie for Kyle Dubas to wait until today, the Pittsburgh Penguins completed their trade of Jake Guentzel last night.
Guentzel was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Michael Bunting, prospects Ville Koivunen, Vasili Ponomarev and Cruz Lucius and conditional first- and fifth-round picks in this year’s draft.
“The decision to trade Jake Guentzel, with his contract set to expire this offseason, was one of the most difficult decisions that I have had to make in my time in management," first-year general manager/director of hockey operations Dubas said, adding that Guentzel had become a pillar in the community and a fan favorite. “Jake’s competitiveness, tenacity and spirit, combined with his talent have produced some of the greatest moments of this era of Penguins hockey.”
Markstrom watch continues
It appears the Jacob Markstrom watch will go all the way to the 3pm ET deadline as the Calgary Flames weigh whether to move their star goaltender.
Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports the New Jersey Devils are still pushing for Markstrom, but could settle for a stopgap solution today and circle back to those talks in the future.
ICYMI: Duclair gets moved
The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-round pick on Thursday night from the San Jose Sharks for Jack Thompson and a 2024 third-round pick.