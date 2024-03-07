The NHL Trade Deadline is just one day away and action is picking up across the league. Keep up with the latest news and reports with TSN.ca's Live Blog.



Chychrun watch back on?

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports teams have kicked tires on Senators defenceman Jakob Chychrun, "but it doesn't sound like there is anything imminent at this juncture or close."

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports teams have kicked tires on Senators defenceman Jakob Chychrun, "but it doesn't sound like there is anything imminent at this juncture or close."

Chyrchrun was acquired by Ottawa at last year's trade deadline from the Arizona Coyotes. He has nine goals and 31 points in 59 games this season and sits third on the team in average ice time at 22:35 per game.

Garrioch noted Wednesday the Flyers could be interested in making a run at the blueliner after dealing Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche.



Tarasenko on Panthers top line

Vladimir Tarasenko took part in his first skate with the Florida Panthers on Thursday after being acquired Wednesday from the Ottawa Senators.

Tarasenko, who said Florida was the only team he was looking to be moved to, got the first-line treatment, skating with Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

Tarasenko on Barkov & Reinhart:



Tarasenko on Barkov & Reinhart: "Wherever you [play] on this team, it's exciting right now. I talked to them a little bit this morning. They're very smart players. I look forward to playing with them tonight."

Oilers send Gagner to AHL

The Edmonton Oilers assigned veteran forward Sam Gagner to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors after clearing waivers on Wednesday.

Dylan Holloway was also loaned to the Condors by Edmonton, who acquired forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Gagner, 34, was signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Oilers on Oct. 31 for his third stint with the team. He has five goals and 10 points in 27 games this season with a cap hit of $775,000.

Preds listening on Carrier

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Nashville Predators are listening on pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Alexandre Carrier.

He notes all options remain on the table, with the two sides still discussing an extension, but a trade could happen if the offer "makes too much sense." Signed at an expiring cap hit of $2.5 million, Carrier has four goals and 19 points in 58 games this season.

Predators forward Yakov Trenin is also generating interest, LeBrun reports, but it's not a sure thing the Predators move him. Trenin, 27, is a pending unrestricted free agent, signed at a cap hit of $1.7 million. He has 10 goals and 14 points in 60 games this season.

Predators listening on pending UFA D Alexandre Carrier. All options remain: sign him to extension (still talking), traded if offer makes too much sense, or he's an own-rental.

Pending UFA forward Yakov Trenin also generating interest. Doesn't mean Nashville moves him. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2024

6-7 teams still in on Guentzel

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports six-to-seven teams still have interest in Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel.

LeBrun points to the Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks are among those teams.

He adds the Hurricanes offer would be prospects-based, while the Panthers need the price to drop to be involved. He notes the Golden Knights still have their first-round pick for 2024 and 2025, and a Vancouver-Boston-Pittsburgh three-way trade may still be possible.

Still 6-7 teams with interest in Guentzel. I don't know all of them but believe VGK, Car, Fla and Van in the mix to varying degrees.

Canes offer would be prospects-based.

Panthers need price to soften.

Vegas still has '24 & '25 1st RD pick (!)

Van-Bos-Pit 3-way still possible? — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2024

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported earlier this week that the Canucks are have discussed flipping Elias Lindholm, acquired just last month in a major trade with the Calgary Flames, to the Boston Bruins to complete a move for Guentzel.

Guentzel holding up the market?

Jeremy Rutherford of The Atheltic reports there could be developments with St. Louis Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich once the Pittsburgh Penguins trade Jake Guentzel.

Rutherford notes several teams are chasing Guentzel, leaving Buchnevich as a potential fall back option.

There was a lot of action yesterday but nothing with the Blues.



What happens with Buchnevich remains the focus. With several teams still after Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel, a pending UFA, perhaps there will be developments with Buchnevich if/when Guentzel comes off the board.

While Guentzel is a pending unrestricted free agent, Buchnevich is under contract through next season at a cap hit of $5.8 million. The 28-year-old has 24 goals and 48 points in 60 games this season.



Market building for Edmundson

The market appears to be building for Washington Capitals defenceman Joel Edmundson as the deadline nears.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning are all circling the veteran, with the Bruins holding the inside track as of Wednesday night.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that the Capitals can knock Edmundson's cap hit down to just $875,000 if the team retains 50 per cent of his salary.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that the Capitals can knock Edmundson's cap hit down to just $875,000 if the team retains 50 per cent of his salary.

The 30-year-old Edmundson has one goal and six points in in 44 games this season. He was acquired by the Capitals in the off-season from the Montreal Canadies.

A veteran of 521 career games, Edmundson won the Stanley Cup as a member of the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Guenzel watch continues

While Wednesday brought a flurry of trade activity, Jake Guentzel remains a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins despite the team's initial hope to have him dealt by Wednesday night.

The Vancouver Canucks are among the interested parties in Guentzel, though Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports Vancouver is currently unwilling to pay the steep asking price set by the Penguins.

From what I've been told tonight, Jake Guentzel isn't going to Vancouver unless Kyle Dubas' asking price goes down. The Canucks would love to land him. But Dubas is asking for a price that they aren't currently willing to pay. Gonna be interesting.

Gonna be interesting. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 7, 2024

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported earlier this week that the Canucks are have discussed flipping Elias Lindholm, acquired just last month in a major trade with the Calgary Flames, to the Boston Bruins to complete a move for Guentzel.

Lindholm, a pending unrestricted free agent, has four goals and six points in 15 games with Vancouver after posting nine goals and 32 points in 49 games with the Flames. He was acquired by Vancouver on Feb. 1 for Andrei Kuzmenko, prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Still sidelined by injury, but believed to be nearing a return, Guentzel was the Penguins leading scorer prior to being hurt, posting 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games. He carries a cap hit of $6 million on his expiring deal,

Toffoli available

Potentially lost in the shuffle Wednesday was an update from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger on the status of New Jersey Devils winger Tyler Toffoli.

Dreger reports that Toffoli is in play ahead of the deadline with the Devils looking for multiple picks or a pick and a prospect back in a trade.

Dreger reports that Toffoli is in play ahead of the deadline with the Devils looking for multiple picks or a pick and a prospect back in a trade.

Toffoli has surged up the TSN Trade Bait board over the past two weeks as the Devils have struggled to keep up in the playoff race.

The 31-year-old forward has 26 goals and 44 points in 61 games this season as he carries a cap hit of $4.25 million. He was acquired by the Devils last summer from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round draft pick.

Recapping Wednesday's flurry

A total six trades took place Wednesday, with big names in Noah Hanifin, Sean Walker, Adam Henrique and Vladimir Tarasenko leaving the trade bait board.

Taransenko was traded by the Ottawa Senators in the first deal of the day, with the Florida Panthers sending back a conditional fourth-round pick and 2025 third-rounder.

Hanifin was moved in the biggest deal of the day, being sent to the Vegas Golden Knights for draft picks and defenceman Daniil Miromanov.

The Flames received a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft along with Miromanov, who signed a two-year extension in Calgary.

The trades piled in from there. Follow every deal with TSN.ca's Trade Tracker.