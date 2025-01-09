Ottawa Senators forward Noah Gregor suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game against the Buffalo Sabres and did not return after leaving the game.

Head coach Travis Green told reporters after the Sens' 4-0 loss that Gregor will be out for a little while.

Gregor sustained the injury on a foot-first fall into the boards in the second period. He required help to get down the tunnel and into the dressing room and was officially ruled out for the night in the third period.

The 26-year-old played 5:48 before departing. He had four goals and two assists for six points in 36 games heading into Thursday's contest.

Gregor is in his sixth NHL season, having previously played for the San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs before his time in Ottawa. He has 36 goals and 33 assists in 276 career NHL games.

After their loss to the Sabres, Ottawa will next play in Pittsburgh on Saturday.