Travis Konecny has signed an eight-year, $70 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers, it was announced Thursday.

The new deal, set to begin in 2025-26, will carry an average annual value of $8.75 million, a raise from the $5.5 million cap hit he will carry in the coming season. He will be the Flyers' highest-paid player when the extension kicks in, jumping ahead of Sean Couturier, who is signed at a cap hit of $7.75 million.

"Travis Konecny is an integral part of the fabric of our team and we are thrilled to have him under contract for the long-term," Flyers general manager Daniel Brière said in a news release. "Travis has grown into a significant leader on our team and he truly embodies what it means to be a Flyer. His work-ethic, combined with his tenacity and talent makes him a central figure for what we are building towards, and his determination for our future success speaks volumes about his commitment to our team and city."

The 27-year-old forward had 33 goals and 68 points in 76 games with the Flyers this season, leading the team in multiple offensive categories. He also topped the 30-goal mark in 2022-23 with 31 goals in just 60 games.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign again with the Flyers,” said Konecny. “There’s such a bright and exciting future with this team and I can’t wait to be a part of it for the next nine years and see what we will accomplish. I can’t thank all my teammates and staff members enough because this opportunity wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of them along the way. I can’t wait to get back to Philly in front of the best fans in the world and I look forward to another great season!

Selected 24 overall by the Flyers in the 2015 draft, Konecny has 174 goals and 400 goals over 564 career games with the team.

News of his new signing was first announced by teammate Travis Sanheim.

"Sources say Flyers forward Travis Konecny isn’t going anywhere, as the 27-year-old is closing in on an extension to stay in Philly," Sanheim wrote on X Thursday.

"My source:" he added, posting a gif of Konecny.