After a flurry of anticipated deals on July 1, the market has dramatically cooled, and the pool of available players capable of improving a team’s lineup feels as deep as a puddle.

But do not despair. Whether it’s a middle-six forward or a hopeful second-pairing defensive option, there are still a few intriguing names out there. Let’s look at both skater groups and assess what’s left, starting with perhaps the deepest of the three position groups remaining.

Jack Roslovic might be the most intriguing free agent remaining, which is a story in and of itself. He’s a skilled 28-year-old forward who could slot into most any third line in the league, is fresh off a 22-goal season with the Carolina Hurricanes and yet was a healthy scratch on several occasions in the postseason. Notably, his even-strength goal scoring (1.16 goals per 60 minutes played) was 33rd best in the NHL, sandwiched between names like Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point and Toronto’s John Tavares.

Victor Olofsson is another name that I expect teams to circle back around on as attacking options are further reduced around the league, and there’s an argument he’s the best player left. Olofsson can be a very one-dimensional player, but that dimension is quite important — he’s an electric shooter of the puck, and can be an effective power-play option for teams looking to enhance a second unit. Power-play performance has become very tightly correlated with a team’s overall success, and to that end, it’s a boon for fringe forwards like Olofsson who can routinely threaten on the man advantage.

Nikolai Kovalenko is worth a look as a 25-year-old depth forward who showed well with both the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks last season. Kovalenko played to a 30-point scoring pace with both teams last season, but perhaps more notably was a big outperformer with lowly San Jose. The Sharks were only out-scored 17-to-15 (-2) with Kovalenko deployed last year, him playing primarily with Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli. Celebrini and Toffoli are no slouches as linemates, but that typically meant drawing stiff competition. On a deeper team, a bottom-six version of Kovalenko could pop against weaker opponents.

Defencemen

Matt Grzelcyk is probably the last notable name left on the blueline, and I don’t anticipate him waiting long for a deal. The veteran defender put together a career high in scoring (40 points) in his first year with the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Mike Sullivan injecting him into some heavy offensive situations. Not only was Grzelcyk a regular fixture on the Penguins power play (which will attract bidders, much like Olofsson above), Sullivan anchored him to the hip of Erik Karlsson and played him with Pittsburgh’s best forwards. There’s no doubt the Karlsson effect (to say nothing of his minutes with Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell) juiced Grzelcyk’s scoring, but playing heavy minutes with quality results at the top of any NHL lineup is an accomplishment.

Jani Hakanpaa has been in and out of lineups with the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs and may only project as a depth third pairing option, but big, veteran defenders who can play respectable off-puck hockey and kill penalties are always worth a look. Hakanpaa was a key part of an ironclad Stars penalty kill before being traded to Toronto (who utilized him sparingly, owing to a significant knee injury) and is more than happy to clog up the low slot and block shots. And unlike other veterans available (Jan Rutta, as one example), Hakanpaa can still win his minutes. Don’t expect much offensively, however, even if he returns to full health.

Oliver Kylington might be an interesting reclamation project, especially in light of how few remaining options there are defensively. His breakout season in 2021-22 had people asking questions about his viability as an entrenched top-four defender, but since that time it’s been a frustrating mix of less effective play, durability concerns, and even some healthy scratches. Kylington played just 19 games last season between Colorado and Anaheim, but teams desperate for depth could do a lot worse than adding a 28-year-old with experience who has shown flashes at the NHL level.

After Grzelcyk on the back end, there’s little to be confident in here. But as teams take care of business in restricted free agency and reassess holes on the depth chart, I expect most if not all of these names to be signed.

For the time being though, this second tier of free agency will have to stay patient and wait for that opportunity.

Data via Natural Stat Trick, NHL.com, Evolving Hockey, Hockey Reference, PuckPedia