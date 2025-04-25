Trevor Moore scored with 2:32 remaining in an action-packed second period to give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 lead over the Edmonton Oilers at the second intermission in Game 3 on Friday night.

Moore scored just nine seconds after the Oilers tied the game at 3-3 with a goal from Connor Brown.

Brown's marker put Edmonton level with Los Angeles after Kevin Fiala and Drew Doughty had put the Kings ahead with two goals on the power play earlier in the period.

Earlier in the game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring at the 2:49 mark of the opening frame.

The 32-year-old slid his way to the front of the net before taking a slick feed from Zach Hyman and burying his first of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Connor McDavid recorded a secondary assist on the play for his fifth point of the series.

Evan Bouchard would also score for Edmonton, this time on the man advantage after Andrei Kuzmenko took a two-minute minor for interference.

The 25-year-old defenceman would step into a slap shot just three seconds into the power play, beating Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper for a 2-0 lead.

With the goal, Bouchard tied Oilers great Paul Coffey with his 33rd career power-play point in the postseason, the highest mark among blueliners in Edmonton’s franchise history.

Adrian Kempe got the Kings on the board in the first period with a goal at the 17:17 mark of the opening frame to make it a 2-1 game.

Playing at four-on-four following a pair of slashing minors to Joel Edmundson and Draisaitl, Kempe would wire his shot past Calvin Pickard for his fourth goal and eighth point of the series.

Pickard, making his third career start in the Stanley Cup playoffs Friday, has stopped 14 of 18 shots faced through two periods.

Pickard was tabbed as Edmonton’s Game 3 starter after Stuart Skinner recorded an .889 save percentage and 6.11 goals-against average in the first two games of the series.

Kuemper has allowed three goals on 23 shots heading into the third, as his team looks to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.